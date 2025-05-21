WAMC Sports Report 5/21/25: Judge homers late and Yankees beat Rangers 5-2 behind Warren and Rice

MLB

Aaron Judge hit a two-run homer, rookie Will Warren struck out a career-high 10 and the New York Yankees beat the Texas Rangers 5-2. Ben Rice also went deep for the Yankees in the opener of a three-game series between the past two American League champions. Anthony Volpe blooped an RBI double after Rice drove in the first two runs. New York has won nine of 12 to move a season-best nine games over .500. Texas manager Bruce Bochy was ejected by plate umpire Carlos Torres with Judge batting in the sixth inning, and the Rangers lost for the third time in four games following a six-game winning streak. Jonah Heim’s two-run homer off Ian Hamilton with two outs in the ninth prevented a shutout.

Carlos Narváez and Rafael Devers hit homers and six relievers combined to keep the Mets scoreless after Red Sox starter Walker Buehler was ejected in Boston’s 2-0 win over New York. Manager Alex Cora was also ejected when he came out of the dugout in his pitcher’s defense and taking over a heated argument with the umpire with one out in the top of the third. Garrett Whitlock (2-0) got the win as the Red Sox got back to .500 at 25-25. Aroldis Chapman pitched the ninth for his eighth save. The bullpen crew held the Mets to four hits.

Mets manager Carlos Mendoza wouldn’t get into specifics on any conversion he had with slugger Juan Soto after a lack of hustle left him with a single rather than extra bases in New York’s series opener at Boston. Mendoza said frustration may have played a role in Soto’s response to a line drive in the sixth inning Monday night that bounced high off the Green Monster as Soto stood and watched from the batter’s box in the Mets’ 3-1 loss. Mendoza sounded somewhat more understanding Tuesday than he did after the game Monday night, when he said he would have a chat with the $765 million star who is in his first season with the Mets.

Kyle Schwarber hit his 17th home run and Bryce Harper had three hits including two doubles to back a strong start by Jesús Lazardo as the Philadelphia Phillies won their fifth game in a row, 7-4 over the Colorado Rockies. Bryson Stott and Brandon Marsh also had three hits each in Philadelphia’s 17-hit attack. Trea Turner, Max Kepler and Alec Bohm each had two hits for the Phillies. Lazardo (5-0) allowed one run on two hits in six innings with 10 strikeouts. Brenton Doyle had two hits for the Rockies, who have lost three straight and fell to a major league-worst 8-40.

Anthony Santander and Vladimir Guerrero Jr. homered, Chris Bassitt and three relievers combined on a five-hitter and the Toronto Blue Jays beat the San Diego Padres 3-0. The shutout was Toronto’s first of the season. The Padres were blanked for the third time. San Diego lost its fourth straight, matching its longest losing streak of the season. The Padres also lost four in a row from April 23-27.

Riley Greene homered and hit the winning RBI double in the ninth inning to help the Detroit Tigers beat the St. Louis Cardinals 5-4. Zack McKinstry singled off Kyle Leahy (1-1) to lead off the ninth and scored on Greene’s double to the right-field gap. Will Vest (4-0) pitched a scoreless eighth inning, and Tommy Kahnle pitched the ninth to earn his sixth save in eight chances. Tigers starter Tarik Skubal allowed three runs on five hits and a walk and struck out eight in 5 2/3 innings. Erick Fedde allowed four runs on five hits and struck out two five innings for the Cardinals.

Logan Henderson recorded seven strikeouts in five shutout innings as the Milwaukee Brewers beat Baltimore 5-2 to hand the Orioles their eighth consecutive loss. Brice Turang, Sal Frelick and Rhys Hoskins homered to help the Brewers win their third straight. Milwaukee’s three homers matched a season high. Baltimore has gone 0-4 under interim manager Tony Mansolino since the Saturday firing of Brandon Hyde. Mansolino had been a third-base coach on Hyde’s staff.

Hayden Birdsong threw five sharp innings in his first start of the season and the San Francisco Giants beat the Kansas City Royals 3-2. Birdsong allowed one unearned run, five hits and no walks to give the Giants their fourth win in the last five games. Willy Adames hit an RBI triple in the fourth inning against Michael Lorenzen and scored on a single by Casey Schmitt to give San Francisco a 2-1 lead. The Royals have been held to four runs or fewer in 42 of 50 games.

Bailey Falter gave up four hits and had five strikeouts through seven innings and the Pittsburgh Pirates ended a four-game losing streak with a 1-0 win over the Cincinnati Reds. Falter (3-3) has surrendered one run in 23 2/3 innings over his past four starts, including none in 16 2/3 in his past three. David Bednar pitched the ninth for his fourth save. Bryan Reynolds lined an RBI single into right to put the Pirates ahead in the sixth. Cincinnati's Nick Martinez (2-5), who faced two batters over the minimum through the first five innings, allowed one run on four hits and two walks.

A man has been charged with providing alcohol to the 20-year-old who fell from the outfield stands at a Pittsburgh Pirates game on April 30. Court documents show Ethan Kirkwood was arrested Tuesday on misdemeanor charges of furnishing alcohol to a minor and has a preliminary hearing scheduled for June 23. Kavan Markwood suffered serious injuries after falling from the top of a 21-foot-high wall onto the warning track at PNC Park during a game between the Pirates and the Chicago Cubs. Markwood was admitted to the trauma center at Allegheny General Hospital in critical condition, but has made substantial progress since the fall.

Rookie Dylan Crews hit a tiebreaking home run in the second inning before leaving the game in the sixth as the Washington Nationals beat the Atlanta Braves 5-3. Crews, the second overall pick in the 2023 MLB amateur draft, hit a solo shot with two out in the second inning off Atlanta ace Spencer Strider that snapped a 3-all tie. Crews walked in his second plate appearance in the fifth before being replaced in center field by Nasim Nuñez in the top of the sixth. Crews left the game due to a sore left side and lower back. He is expected to get an MRI on Wednesday. Matt Olson hit his 10th home run for Atlanta.

Seiya Suzuki homered, doubled and had four RBIs, Kyle Tucker also went deep and the Chicago Cubs beat the Miami Marlins 14-1. In his second game as designated hitter this season, Tucker also had two singles and walked. Justin Turner singled twice and doubled, while Matt Shaw doubled and singled for the Cubs, who matched a season-high with 21 hits. Jameson Taillon (3-3) scattered one run and four hits over seven innings. The right-hander walked three and struck out two to snap a two-start losing streak. Suzuki’s two-run drive capped an eight-run run sixth inning against Miami relievers Calvin Faucher (2-2) and Lake Bachar that put them up 9-1.

Taylor Walls hit a game-ending sacrifice fly and the Tampa Bay Rays rallied to beat the Houston Astros 3-2. The Rays trailed 2-0 until Jonathan Aranda’s two-run single in the eighth inning tied the score. Christian Morel then led off the ninth with a walk against Kaleb Ort (1-1) and advanced to third on pinch-hitter Brandon Lowe’s double to left-center. After Josh Lowe popped out, Walls hit a fly ball to drive in Morel to give the Rays their 12th win in 30 games at Steinbrenner Field, their temporary home this season. Manuel Rodriguez (1-2) pitched a scoreless ninth to get the win.

Adrian Houser pitched six sparkling innings in his first major league start in a year, and the Chicago White Sox cooled off the Seattle Mariners with a 1-0 victory. Houser allowed two hits and walked three in his first win since May 26 for the New York Mets against San Francisco. The veteran right-hander threw 90 pitches, 56 for strikes. The 32-year-old Houser signed a $1.35 million, one-year contract with Chicago earlier in the day. Seattle dropped to 4-1 on a 10-game trip. The AL West leaders have allowed one run in each of their last five games.

Logan O’Hoppe homered and had a tiebreaking RBI single as the Los Angeles Angels beat the Athletics 7-5 for their fifth straight win. Kenley Jansen gave up pinch-hitter Seth Brown’s RBI single in the bottom of the ninth but struck out Tyler Soderstrom to get his 10th save and hand the Athletics their seventh straight loss. Yoán Moncada had a tying three-run homer in the fifth to tie it 4-4 before O’Hoppe’s RBI single put the Angels ahead for good. Zach Neto had an RBI double in the ninth and Taylor Ward added a run-scoring fielder’s choice to put Los Angeles up 7-4.

Max Muncy’s sacrifice fly to center scored Shohei Ohtani with the winning run in the 10th inning, and the Los Angeles Dodgers beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 4-3 to snap a four-game skid. Yoshinobu Yamamoto tossed seven innings of one-hit ball, losing his no-hit bid on Ketel Marte’s single leading off the seventh. The right-hander struck out nine on a career-high 110 pitches. The Dodgers scored three runs in the 10th after Arizona took a 3-1 lead in the top half of the inning on Corbin Carroll’s two-run homer off Tanner Scott.

Los Angeles Dodgers two-way superstar Shohei Ohtani has mixed in breaking pitches for the first time in a throwing session. The right-hander had been limited to fastball and splitters previously as he works to return to pitching this season following elbow surgery. Manager Dave Roberts confirmed Ohtani is getting closer to facing live hitting for the first time since he underwent his second Tommy John procedure in September 2023. Ohtani’s return to the mound has been expected to come near the All-Star break in July

Cleveland at Minnesota 1:10 p.m. (Suspended)

Cleveland at Minnesota 2:10 p.m. (Postponed)

NBA

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 20 of his 31 points in the second half, and the top-seeded Oklahoma City Thunder beat the Minnesota Timberwolves 114-88 in Game 1 of the Western Conference finals. Gilgeous-Alexander, an MVP finalist, had nine assists. He made 8 of 14 field goals after halftime. Julius Randle scored 28 points for Minnesota, but just eight in the second half. Anthony Edwards, who had been averaging 26.5 points per game in the playoffs, was held to 18 points on 5-of-13 shooting. Oklahoma City was just two days removed from eliminating Denver in Game 7 of the conference semifinals. Minnesota hadn’t played in a week. Game 2 is 8:30 tomorrow night in Oklahoma City.

When Jalen Brunson and Tyrese Haliburton glared at each other in a WWE wrestling ring last summer, it seemed like a fitting next step in the rivalry between the Indiana Pacers and New York Knicks that's already featured headbutts and chokes. The teams go at it again starting Wednesday night in Game 1 of the Knicks’ first trip to the Eastern Conference finals in 25 years, with the winner of their ninth playoff matchup headed to the NBA Finals. The Knicks and Pacers met six times in an eight-year span starting in 1993, then again last year when Indiana won Game 7 at Madison Square Garden in the second round.

WNBA

A’ja Wilson finished with 22 points and 10 rebounds, and Jewell Loyd hit six 3-pointers and scored 20 to lead the Las Vegas Aces to an 87-62 romp over the Connecticut Sun. Wilson posted her second straight double-double for the Aces (1-1) after scoring 31 with 16 boards in a season-opening 92-78 road loss to the defending champion New York Liberty. Loyd, in her first season with the Aces after spending 10 with the Seattle Storm, hit four in a row from beyond the arc and 6 of 9 overall. Jackie Young hit two 3-pointers and scored 16 for Las Vegas. Chelsea Gray pitched in with 12 points, six rebounds and four assists. Tina Charles scored 20 to lead the Sun (0-2).

Rhyne Howard made a go-ahead free throw with 9.1 seconds left, and the Atlanta Dream withstood a thrilling fourth-quarter rally led by Caitlin Clark to beat the Indiana Fever 91-90. Clark ignited the Fever with two of her signature deep 3-pointers early in the fourth quarter and finished with 27 points and 11 assists. Brittney Griner scored 21 points in her first victory with the Dream, and Howard made four 3-pointers and scored 20. Aaliyah Boston and Kelsey Mitchell each scored 24 points for the Fever, who trailed 76-65 at the start of the fourth quarter.

NHL

Carter Verhaeghe and Aaron Ekblad scored two tone-setting first-period goals while Sergei Bobrovsky remained strong in net as the reigning Stanley Cup champion Florida Panthers beat the Carolina Hurricanes 5-2 in Tuesday night’s opener of their Eastern Conference final series. A.J. Greer added a goal by finishing off a perfect 2-on-1 transition chance in the second period for Florida. Sam Bennett and Eetu Luostarinen scored in the third period. Sebastian Aho and Jackson Blake scored Carolina's lone goals in the opener of a series that is a rematch of the 2023 Eastern final. Game 2 is Thursday night at 8 at Carolina.

The Florida Panthers showed their championship mettle from last year's run to the Stanley Cup by taking control early in their 5-2 win against the Carolina Hurricanes to open the Eastern Conference final Tuesday night. Florida scored two tone-setting goals in the first period and never trailed. They also got goals from five different players. That came roughly 48 hours after they had to win a Game 7 on the road to advance here. They beat a Hurricanes team that had won all five of their home games in the playoffs so far.

Elsewhere, the Oilers-Stars Western Conference Finals kick off tonight at 8 in Dallas.

NFL

NFL owners unanimously approved player participation in flag football for the 2028 Olympics at their spring meetings on Tuesday. The vote authorized the league to negotiate safety provisions and scheduling logistics with the NFL Players Association and relevant international and national team governing bodies before it becomes reality during the Summer Games in Los Angeles. No more than one player per NFL club would be permitted. Olympic rosters will be selected by the national committees for each country.

NCAA

Two-time Southeastern Conference defensive player of the year Zakai Zeigler is suing the NCAA over rules limiting him to four seasons in a five-year window. The lawsuit argues that rule is an unlawful restraint of trade under both federal and Tennessee laws. Zeigler played four seasons at Tennessee before graduating in May. He helped the Vols to consecutive Elite Eight berths. A statement from his attorneys says Zeigler has asked for an injunction allowing him to start preparing for next season. The lawsuit estimates that Zeigler could earn up to $4 million by playing a fifth season.

GOLF

Scottie Scheffler is the PGA champion and two majors away from the career Grand Slam. He's not thinking that far ahead. But the way he won at Quail Hollow and the way he has dominated golf for the last three years doesn't make it that much of a stretch that he could win the next two. Scheffler wasn't even at his best at the PGA Championship. What separated him were a pair of brilliant stretches. He played the final five holes in 5 under on Saturday, and the first six holes of the back nine Sunday without missing a shot.

