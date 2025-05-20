WAMC Sports Report 5/20/25: Duran has triple, double off Mets ace Senga to lead Red Sox to 3-1 win

MLB

Jarren Duran had a double and a triple as the Boston Red Sox tagged Mets ace Kodai Senga for three runs and beat New York 3-1. It's the most runs Senga has allowed all season. Senga fell behind 3-0 after two innings before settling down and retiring the last seven batters he faced. Red Sox starter Hunter Dobbins held the Mets to one run and five hits. He allowed back-to-back singles before striking out Tyrone Taylor for the second out in the fifth. Justin Wilson fanned Francisco Lindor to end the threat.

New York Mets manager Carlos Mendoza said he will talk to Juan Soto about hustling out of the batter’s box after the slugger watched his would-be home run bounce off the Green Monster for a single Monday night against the Boston Red Sox. Leading off the sixth inning on a chilly night at Fenway Park with a 15-mph wind blowing in from left field, Soto hit a 102-mph line drive to left and stood watching as it sailed toward the Green Monster. The ball hit about two-thirds of the way up the 37-foot wall. Soto denied lollygagging on the basepaths.

Kyle Schwarber hit his 300th career home run, a 466-foot shot off the facing of the third deck in right field, and the Philadelphia Phillies rallied past the struggling Colorado Rockies 9-3. Alec Bohm hit a go-ahead homer in a four-run eighth inning for Philadelphia, which won its fourth straight game and moved into first place in the NL East for the first time since April 12. Edmundo Sosa had four hits, including his first home run of the season. Bryce Harper drove in two runs and Joe Ross won in relief of Cristopher Sánchez. Colorado fell to 8-39, the worst 47-game start in the modern era that dates to 1901.

The Philadelphia Phillies entered this season with World Series aspirations, and José Alvarado was one of the reasons for that optimism. Alvarado has been a successful closer this year, but he left a hole in the back of Philadelphia’s bullpen when he was suspended for 80 games by Major League Baseball on Sunday after testing positive for a performance-enhancing substance. The suspension was handed down a day before the Phillies began a seven-game road trip Monday night against the Colorado Rockies at hitter-friendly Coors Field. Manager Rob Thomson said he does not expect his relievers to change their approach.

William Contreras went 4 for 4 and hit a tiebreaking two-out single in the eighth inning as the Milwaukee Brewers won 5-4 on Monday night to hand the Baltimore Orioles their seventh consecutive loss. The Orioles erased a three-run deficit but still fell to 0-3 since firing manager Brandon Hyde and handing the job to Tony Mansolino on an interim basis. Mansolino had been working as Hyde’s third-base coach. Baltimore tied the game on Cedric Mullins’ three-run homer off Nick Mears in the seventh inning. Milwaukee responded when Contreras singled home Brice Turang in the eighth.

Sonny Gray struck out 10 and threw six scoreless innings while Brendan Donovan had three hits Monday night, leading the St. Louis Cardinals to an 11-4 rain-delayed victory over the Detroit Tigers. Despite the loss, the Tigers still have the MLB-best record of 31-17. St. Louis has won 13 of its last 15 games while outscoring opponents 85-36 in that stretch. Gray allowed just three hits and one walk to pick up the win. Sean Guenther took the loss after facing three just batters in his first career major league start in his 38th big league game.

Kris Bubic’s no-hit bid for the Kansas City Royals ended with an official scoring change. The left-hander hardly let that bother him. Bubic made a run at an historic homecoming before settling for seven shutout innings of two-hit ball in a 3-1 victory over the San Francisco Giants. Bubic, who grew up rooting for the Giants and went to high school in San Jose, initially got through six innings without allowing a hit. But an error charged to Royals second baseman Michael Massey in the sixth was changed to a single before the start of the seventh.

Jake Meyers hit a go-ahead home run, and Josh Hader stranded a runner on third in the ninth inning to preserve the Houston Astros’ 4-3 victory over the Tampa Bay Rays. Chandler Simpson reached on catcher’s interference to begin the ninth against Hader. Simpson advanced on a ground out before stealing third. Hader then got Taylor Wells to pop up a bunt and Isaac Paredes to pop out near third for his 12th save in 12 opportunities. Meyers went 2 for 3 and hit his third home run on the second pitch from reliever Manuel Rodriguez (0-2) to put the Astros ahead in the seventh. Bryan King (2-0) got four outs for the win.

Julio Rodríguez hit a grand slam, Luis Castillo pitched seven crisp innings and the Seattle Mariners beat the Chicago White Sox 5-1 for their fourth straight victory. Castillo allowed three hits, struck out five and walked none in his first win since April 26. The right-hander is 2-0 with a 1.71 ERA in four career starts against Chicago. The last-place White Sox wasted a sharp performance by Davis Martin in their fifth consecutive loss. The right-hander pitched a career-high 7 1/3 innings of four-hit ball.

There is a new landmark at the home of the Chicago White Sox — Section 140, Row 19, Seat 2. That’s where Father Bob — the future Pope Leo XIV — sat for Game 1 of the 2005 World Series. The White Sox have unveiled a graphic installation that pays tribute to the new pontiff and that moment during their last championship run. The pillar artwork features a waving Pope Leo XIV, along with a picture from the TV broadcast of the future pope sitting with good friend Ed Schmit and his grandson, Eddie. The team also is planning to do something to commemorate the Rate Field seat the pope occupied during the 2005 World Series opener.

Taylor Ward hit a two-run homer, Nolan Schanuel also went deep and the Los Angeles Angels beat the skidding Athletics 4-3 in the opener of a four-game series. Kenley Jansen struck out Tyler Soderstrom for the final out with a runner on second. Coming off a surprising three-game sweep at Dodger Stadium, the Angels have won four in a row to start a seven-game trip. The Athletics have lost six straight and 10 of 12, falling to 8-14 at Sutter Health Park. Schanuel had three hits and scored twice.

Austin Hays had three hits and two RBIs, and scored the go-ahead run on Monday night as the Cincinnati Reds beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 7-1 for their fifth consecutive victory.

Jesús Sánchez hit a leadoff homer and a game-ending triple, finishing with three hits and four RBIs as the Miami Marlins came back to beat the Chicago Cubs 8-7. Rookie catcher Agustín Ramírez also went deep in the first inning for the Marlins, who squandered two leads before Sánchez’s two-run triple won it with two outs in the ninth. Miami was down to its last strike against reliever Daniel Palencia when Derek Hill doubled on an 0-2 count and Javier Sanoja walked. Sánchez hit a hard smash past first baseman Michael Busch and into the right-field corner, sending both runners home for the Marlins’ sixth walk-off win this season. Valente Bellozo threw three scoreless innings of relief for the win.

Brandon Pfaadt became the first seven-game winner in the majors and the Arizona Diamondbacks beat the NL West-leading Los Angeles Dodgers 9-5. The Dodgers trailed 7-0 after three innings, then got two homers by Mookie Betts and one by Shohei Ohtani. Lourdes Gurriel Jr., Gabriel Moreno and Geraldo Perdomo each hit a two-run homer for Arizona. Pfaadt was perfect through three innings and improved to 7-3. The Dodgers have lost four in a row at home and have given up six or more runs in five of seven games to begin their homestand.

Cleveland at Minnesota 6:10 p.m. (Suspended)

Meanwhile, the Yankees were off last night and wrap up a homestand with a three-game set against the Rangers. Game 1 is 7:05 tonight.

The Indiana Pacers and New York Knicks have faced each other eight times in the postseason. Those matchups have produced some memorable NBA moments involving Reggie Miller, Spike Lee and others. With the teams set to meet again in the Eastern Conference finals beginning Wednesday, a look at some of those notable highlights.

NFL

The fate of the tush push will be up for discussion again along with the NFL’s history of giving division champions with mediocre records home field in the playoffs. There will be a new topic as well when NFL owners gather Tuesday and Wednesday at the headquarters of the Minnesota Vikings. The league has proposed allowing its players to participate in flag football when the sport makes its Olympic debut in Los Angeles in 2028. Owners were set to vote on Philadelphia's famous tush push last month, but tabled the issue. The league also is discussing using records for playoff seeding rather than guaranteeing higher seeds for division champions.

The Philadelphia Eagles have signed Super Bowl championship coach Nick Sirianni to a multi-year extension. Terms of the contract announced Monday were not revealed. Sirianni had one year left on his existing contract. Sirianni is 48-20 and has made the playoffs in all four seasons with the Eagles. He led the Eagles to the Super Bowl in the 2022 season where they lost to the Kansas City Chiefs. Sirianni and the Eagles won the rematch against Kansas City in this past season’s Super Bowl.

RUGBY

United States women's rugby star Alev Kelter has been handed a three-match ban for stamping on the head of an opponent in a test match against Australia. Kelter is a three-time U.S. Olympic representative in rugby sevens. She was sent off in the 79th minute of the Pacific Four Series match on Saturday after the referee reviewed footage showing Kelter stamping forcefully on the head of Australia center Georgie Friedrichs. World Rugby says Kelter appeared at a disciplinary committee hearing and accepted she committed an act of foul play. The committee accepted evidence provided by Kelter that she did not intend to contact the head of Friedrichs.

CYCLING

The Tour de France is set for a dramatic finale in July after organizers announced a climb up Montmartre in Paris on the final day. Traditionally, the Tour final stage is largely processional until a sprint decides the day’s winner on the Champs-Élysées. The inclusion of the steep Montmartre climb could dramatically change the dynamics of the stage. If the hill features just a few kilometers from the finish line, or is climbed several times, pure sprinters will likely be dropped before they can compete for the stage win. And if the general classification remains tight ahead of the final stage, the yellow jersey itself could be decided in Paris. Top riders like Jonas Vingegaard and Remco Evenepoel have expressed concerns over safety, stress, and the loss of a key opportunity for sprinters.

CHESS

Norwegian chess grandmaster Magnus Carlsen was forced into a draw Monday by more than 143,000 people worldwide playing against him in a single, record-setting game. The online match was billed as “Magnus Carlsen vs. The World” and began April 4 on Chess.com. It was the first-ever online freestyle game to feature a world champion. The mega-match ended after Team World checked Carlsen’s king a third time. It was a stunning outcome after Chess.com had predicted Carlsen would win by a wide margin. In the Chess.com chat, players appeared split on whether to force the draw or to keep playing against Carlsen.

SOCCER

Canada coach Jesse Marsch understands some of his team’s supporters might not want to travel to the CONCACAF Gold Cup for fear of difficulty at the U.S. border. Marsch say he can see trepidation for anyone looking to travel to the U.S. in the current political climate. There have been reports of tourists being stopped at U.S. border crossings and held at immigration detention facilities before being allowed to fly home at their own expense since President Donald Trump started his second term in January. Canada opens the Gold Cup, the championship of North and Central America and the Caribbean, on June 17 against Honduras at Vancouver, British Columbia, then plays its next two matches in Houston.

INDY 500

Team Penske has been rocked by a second cheating scandal in just over a year. The cars of Josef Newgarden and Will Power were found to have illegal modifications and were disqualified from qualifying, meaning they will star at the back of the field. The incident has brought unwanted attention to the Indy 500 and scrutiny to the integrity of the Penske organization. Last year, Penske drivers had access to the push-to-pass system when they should not have been able to use the extra horsepower boost.

