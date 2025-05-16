Saratoga Springs renews charter review efforts

Saratoga Springs is once again reviewing its city charter.

The last time the city’s charter was updated was in 2001. Now, after multiple failed attempts over the last two decades, most recently in 2018, Republican Mayor John Safford has tasked an 11-member commission with taking another stab at the effort.

Saratoga Springs operates with a unique commission form of government, where elected department heads also serve as the city's legislative body, sharing power on the five-member city council.

The commission, chaired by former city attorney Vince DeLeonardis, met for the first time Thursday evening. Matt Jones, who served on 2018’s charter review effort, was nominated to serve as the body’s vice chair. Outgoing Republican City Supervisor Matt Veitch was nominated for secretary.

DeLeonardis says Safford tasked the commission with two things.

“The first being to take a look at the existing charter and provide recommendations to the city with regard to potential amendments to the charter that they can make by way of their own initiative via local law. The second charge is to then take a more in-depth look and review of our charter and then make a determination then as to how we, as a commission, are going to proceed,” said DeLeonardis.

DeLeonardis adds public input will be vital to the second phase of their work, but:

“Public outreach is not limited to the members of the general public. It would also, and should, include members of the city council, employees of the city government, and individuals who have had experience with our charter and our government,” said DeLeonardis.

The commission’s meetings will have a public comment period similar to the city council’s procedures – three minutes per speaker with a 60 minute cap on the total time dedicated to hearing public comment.

The latest effort to change the city's governing document comes after recent changes to the pay for city councilors and the mayor.

Democratic Finance Commissioner Minita Sanghvi proposed raises in February and saw the effort as a foot-in-the-door toward a full-blown charter review. An additional stipend for the mayor's position has since been nixed. Mayor Safford initially balked at the idea.

Sanghvi told WAMC this week that it’s still unclear if the new commission has a clear directive.

“He really doesn’t have a vision for what this is going to accomplish. He doesn’t have a vision for what he would like it to do,” said Sanghvi.

At a city council pre-agenda meeting earlier this month, Democratic Accounts Commissioner Dillon Moran and Republican Public Works Commissioner Chuck Marshall discussed the commission’s makeup.

“It is not bipartisan. It is unilateral. Bipartisan is when you do things together when you’re in the office. It’s not an adjective you just apply,” said Moran.

“But there are Democrats and Republicans on it,” said Chuck Marshall.

“That doesn’t make it a bipartisan commission,” said Moran.

DeLeonardis says the commission is bipartisan.

“The fact of the matter is you have Democrats, Republicans, and individuals who are not affiliated with any party on this commission. By definition, that is bipartisan,” said DeLeonardis.

The commission’s metings are set for the second and fourth Tuesday of each month at 5:30 p.m.

