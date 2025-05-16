New York state budget doubles support for crime victims, St. Peter's Health Partners says

State and health leaders met at Samaritan Hospital in Troy Thursday to discuss investments in this year’s New York state budget. And a warning to readers, this story refers to sensitive topics.

New York state has doubled its investment for rape crisis centers for fiscal year 2026. The $13 million investment marks the first funding increase for centers in a decade.

Joseph Popcun is the Executive Deputy Commissioner for the state Division of Criminal Justice Services. Popcun says the increase remedies disproportional investments in preventing other types of crime during the pandemic.

“We saw two big crime waves. One was in violent crime, and then one in property crime. And as we have shifted resources, and we've talked about a lot of the efforts that have gone to reduce violent crime and property crime,” Popcun said. “And I think we've looked at where are the persistent areas that are plaguing our communities and making us feel less whole, less healed, less safe. And one that emerges right away is sexual assault, intimate partner violence, domestic violence.”

Statewide, there are nearly 70 rape crisis programs. The funding is not used for more rape kits or treatment; it’s for preventive programs and victim support services. St. Peter’s Crime Victim Services Director Lindsay Crusan-Muse says the programs are largely in schools — reaching more than 20,000 elementary school students across 34 districts.

“The curricula, as we administer it to you know, pre-K or kindergarten students starts a little more basic and really focuses on healthy relationships and bodily autonomy,” Crusan-Muse said. “And then as they get older, we're able to dive more into kind of the specifics, but all of what it focuses on as well includes the idea of safe adults and who you can reach out to for support and help.”

Following the program, prevention educators, who are also state certified sexual assault counselors, work with schools and social workers to connect students to appropriate services.

Crusan-Muse says for those receiving care at Samaritan Hospital’s Crime Victim Services unit, they provide support in creating safety plans, providing mental health services, and connecting them with law enforcement, if necessary.

“Every person who experiences crime and violence and sexual assault, they react in different ways,” Crusan-Muse said. “They need different things. And so, one of the beautiful things about programs like ours is that we're able to respond to each individual survivor in the way that they need.”

Last year, St. Peter’s Health Partners received $78,000. This year, the state is looking to double that.

Crusan-Muse says that without the funding, people would be turned away.

“We have had to say ‘we are so sorry, but we do not have the capacity to accommodate your programming, and as well, as you know concerns about the ability to continue to reach survivors of sexual assault 24/7.’”One of the core components of what we do is provide services through a hotline, but also embedded in our emergency departments.”

Other investments made in the $254 million budget to reduce crime include discovery laws updates, changing the way prosecutors share information ahead of criminal trials, a $347 million investment in gun violence prevention programs, and funding for the protection and safety of correctional staff and people in jail.

The state’s domestic violence hotline is available 24/7 by calling 1-800-942-9606, or by texting 844-997-2121.