City of Albany celebrates updated signage, wayfinding downtown

Albany officials are hoping new navigational aids will help locals and visitors in the city's downtown.

A map of the surrounding neighborhood and list of attractions now stands nearby the Riverfront Garage, a large parking facility sandwiched between Interstate 787 and Albany's downtown.

Situated at one of the city's busiest parking garages, it’s one of the nearly 70 new wayfinding signs and pedestrian kiosks that dot the downtown; part of an effort to encourage tourists and locals alike to spend more time and money in the neighborhood that — while bustling with commuters during the day — can seem empty during evenings and weekends.

The signage is a longtime goal of third-term Democratic Mayor Kathy Sheehan.

“It allows you to get a sense of a community and a place. And so to be able to be standing here after fighting for this for almost 16 years is, I think, a wonderful, wonderful step forward for our city, for our downtown and for our future,” Sheehan said.

The project cost about $980,000. Most of it was paid for by federal American Rescue Plan Act funding, with the Albany Parking Authority and Downtown Albany Business Improvement District also contributing.

All fixtures are expected to be in place by the end of the month.

Downtown BID Executive Director Georgette Steffens says the signage will support a tourism industry that she says is rebounding.

She cited a 2024 study by firm Cushman and Wakefield that said nearly 70 percent of American cities’ foot traffic can be attributed to tourism. More than one million visitors came to New York's capital city last year. Steffens broke down the numbers that she says show a rebound from disruptions caused by COVID-19 in 2020.

“732 live entertainment events and conferences were held across 239 days and monthly downtown hosts over 140 events, small and large, right here in our capital city, and also the total number of visitors in 2024, they matched those in 2019 with 1.3 million visitors annually coming to downtown,” Steffens said.

Sean Palladino, Director of Operations for the Albany Parking Authority, says the new signage will give explorers clear, easy-to-follow directions as the city begins its summer events season.

“The new pedestrian signage and maps will help visitors explore the city and discover the many sites and businesses throughout downtown. And they'll also make finding parking in downtown and for events like the upcoming Alive at Five concert series simpler by providing clear navigation to all three Park Albany parking garages,” Palladino said.

The signs also feature fun and historical facts about nearby blocks. Did you know? America’s first Christmas card was printed at what is now 518 Broadway in 1849.