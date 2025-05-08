© 2025
Democratic Senators Schumer and Markey knock Republicans' attempt to dismantle internet access for rural and low-income students

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Samantha Simmons
Published May 8, 2025 at 12:20 PM EDT
Top Senate Democrats are criticizing what they call Republicans’ efforts to roll back Wi-Fi access for low-income and rural students. Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer of New York and Massachusetts Senator Ed Markey say Senate Republicans voted Tuesday to advance a resolution that would overturn a Federal Communications Commission rule that allowing schools and libraries to provide Wi-Fi hotspots. Markey, a member of the Senate Commerce, Science, and Transportation Committee, says the program has invested more than $1 billion for Massachusetts students, allowing them to complete homework, job applications, and more.

“Republicans are tearing internet connectivity away from children. With this vote, Republicans are abandoning millions of students who lack the Internet access needed to complete their homework, attend class and reach their full potential,” Markey said. “This repeal will widen educational disparities, it will deepen the digital divide.”

Schumer, who has promised to advance efforts to obtain affordable and reliable high-speed internet to all corners of New York, joined Markey in Washington Thursday.

“The Trump administration is just focused on decimating public education by gutting the Education Department, by hiking up local taxes, by forcing Americans to pay more to educate their kids,” Schumer said. “This is another horrible example.”

The lawmakers say the rule allows the use of E-Rate funds to loan the hotspots and has led to $66 billion in investments nationwide.
