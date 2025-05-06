DOE investigation into Saratoga Springs City School District opened after prodding from Rep. Stefanik

Prodded by New York Congresswoman Elise Stefanik, the U.S. Department of Education has opened an investigation into the Saratoga Springs City School District.

In March, the district's Board of Education passed a resolution titled “Affirming our Support for Every Student.” It outlined already-in-place policies to protect transgender and immigrant students and affirmed the district’s commitment to following state laws.

Stefanik, whose sprawling 21st district includes portions of the city school district, wrote to Education Secretary Linda McMahon in April asking the DOE's Office for Civil Rights to investigate. Now, she says the department is heeding her request.

In a statement Tuesday, the Republican claimed the “resolution allowing biological males to participate in girls’ sports and access girls’ locker rooms is a blatant violation of federal law under Title IX and an affront to the progress generations of women have fought to achieve.”

In a statement, the New York State Department of Education said the district has adopted policies that reflect its legal responsibilities, adding, “Any attempt to create a controversy where one does not exist detracts from the important work performed by the staff of the district each day."

The district says it "remains committed to fostering a safe, inclusive, and respectful learning environment for every student" and that its policies are "fully in compliance" with state laws."