Saratoga Springs City School District reaffirms DEI commitment

The Saratoga Springs Board of Education has passed a resolution re-affirming its commitment to diversity, equity, and inclusion in the face of increasing federal crackdowns on DEI policies.

The Saratoga Springs City School District Board of Education passed a resolution Thursday titled “Affirming our Support for Every Student” in a 7-1 vote with one abstention.

The three-page document affirms the district’s commitment to state laws, support for immigrant and transgender students, and includes a call to action to ensure every student feels “valued, respected, and empowered to succeed.”

Board member Beth Braxton said they had an obligation to approve the resolution.

“This is a point of clarification from this board which I hope will provide assurance and reassurance to our students, to our teachers, to our community. This resolution is not additive, we’re not asking to change anything or add something new, we’re simply saying to our community that we will follow the existing laws and affirm our commitment to existing policies,” said Braxton.

Saratoga High School sophomore Raven Eldridge spoke in favor of the measure.

“Actions against trans children hurt all children and it is our duty as a community to stand up and say ‘no, we care.’ It is our responsibility to be leaders, to stand up and say all members of our community matter,” said Eldridge.

Eldridge, who told the board they are transgender, said it’s important for the district to take a stand especially when LGBTQ-youth are under increasing scrutiny.

“It’s worth it to take a stand up and be leaders if one more kid wakes up tomorrow and feels just a bit more safe. People are saying this is political and I must disagree. It is a sad truth that politics have become a fight for rights. What some say is politics is just my life. My freedoms, my rights, my ability to have a passport, my ability to go to the bathroom,” said Eldridge.

Superintendent Michael Patton reiterated that no new policies were being introduced through the resolution.

“The policies and regulations of this board of education that guide our school district support creating and maintaining a positive, inclusive school environment and this work aligns directly with the guidelines that are shared with all school districts across New York state that are established by the New York state Department of Education. This alignment of our policy and district practices ensures that our district stays in alignment with the law,” said Patton.

Board President Anjeanette Emeka previously told WAMC the statement falls in line with state and federal guidance including the Individuals with Disabilities Education Act and New York’s Dignity for All Students Act.

Still, some residents who spoke like Ted Martin worry the resolution would put a target on the district while missing more critical issues.

“The board should be prioritizing academic excellence, student wellbeing, and practical solutions to the real challenges we face. Instead, this is a politically charged declaration that does little to improving the quality of education for our children. Our schools should be focused on preparing our students for the future not serving as a platform for ideological agendas. Rather than addressing the pressing concerns such as declining academic performance, the growing need for mental health support, and the rising autism rates, this statement ignores these critical issues,” said Martin.

District officials are skeptical that the $3.1 million in federal funding the district receives is in jeopardy because of the resolution. More than half is from the Individuals with Disabilities Act, and all of the district’s federal funding is congressionally appropriated, meaning it’s only amendable by an act of Congress.