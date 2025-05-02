Plattsburgh Common Council considers a variety of items during its latest meeting

The Plattsburgh Common Council considered a number of routine items during its meeting Thursday evening.

Councilors began their work session moving immediately into executive session. When they returned, they began the regular session, which included proposals for capital projects and beach improvements.

A request to authorize revisions to a Water Resource Recovery Facility capital project prompted Ward 3 Democrat Elizabeth Gibbs to ask Environmental Manager Janelle Henry about the request.

“This represents a huge capital project. Could you explain what this is going to do?” Gibbs asked.

“We’re going to have our structural and architectural updates. That’s something that involves a lot of improvements to the structure of the facility as well. And we are going to apply for $200,000 on top of what we’ve applied for,” Henry replied.

Councilors unanimously approved the revisions.

During a discussion on adding streets to planned paving projects, Gibbs asked Department of Public Works Superintendent Michael Bessette if the trade war could impact the plan.

“Are the tariffs and all of this happening right now, is that going to impact asphalt costs?” Gibbs asked.

“Currently the price has a bit of escalation. Trucking costs have gone up quite a bit," Bessette responded. "For us it’s not that big a factor as far as trucking goes, particularly with asphalt. We have the ability to work with our other towns.”

Several measures were on the agenda regarding improvements at the city beach, including the roof of the bath house and restrooms. Director of Community Development Courtney Meisenheimer explained a green infrastructure project is part of a Department of Environmental Conservation grant awarded in 2022 to make other improvements at the beach.

“So now we’re moving to the design phase. Green infrastructure is bioretention pools, restoring dunes. A lot of this work is to mitigate storm runoff into the lake. It’s also going to make the space more beautiful because they’re going to be seeing trees and bushes to mitigate the water runoff," explained Meisenheimer. "Hopefully by the end of this year we’ll be coming back with the design after it’s been fully completed and then we’ll be recommending an award for our contract.”

The city and town of Plattsburgh recently announced the municipalities are partnering for a joint Memorial Day Parade. During new business, Community Engagement Coordinator Emma Stewart provided an update on planning for the event.

“We’ve been working with the town of Plattsburgh to put together a Memorial Day parade for Monday, May 26th starting from Westside Ballroom heading down New York Road, around the traffic circle, exiting New York Road and then all the way to the Oval. And then we’ll have a ceremony at 1:00 at the Veterans’ Memorial Park on the oval,” Stewart said.

First-term Mayor Wendell Hughes, a Democrat, added that the route and timing of the parade coordinates with veterans’ organizations Memorial Day ceremonies.

“We switched it from 11 to noon. We didn’t want people to leave because they’re going to have the memorial service right there at 1:00," noted Hughes. "So we’ll get the parade done and then we’re going to start the memorial service.”

During new business councilors agreed to hold a special work session next week in order to complete a five-year plan by June 1st.

