Suspect charged in connection with destructive Gloversville factory fire

A suspect has been charged in connection with the fire in Gloversville that destroyed three buildings.

A 17-year-old from Gloversville is facing four felony charges in connection with Tuesday’s fire at the former Fownes glove factory on South Main Street. He was not identified due to his age.

The factory, a neighboring exotic pet store, and a nearby residential building were all irreparably damaged. No one was hurt.

The teen is facing arson, burglary, criminal mischief, and reckless endangerment charges.

City Fire Chief Tom Groff said Wednesday they're lucky the fire didn't spread any further.

"You'll get an ember the size of a football or bigger, a burning peice of wood that the air currents pick it up and drops it somewhere. We had a lot of embers on Schlegel's roof over there, you can see his—it kind of looks like a designer sign now," said Groff.

Authorities say the suspect was arraigned in Fulton County Youth Court and released.