Alive at Five lineup is announced as Albany concert series returns to original downtown location

Albany’s summer concert series is coming back in a new space this year.

Speaking near an under-construction Tricentennial Park Monday, Mayor Kathy Sheehan says Alive at Five will return to its original home in the downtown park, instead of at nearby Jennings Landing, a few hundred feet away across Interstate 787.

“We have so many people who are continuing to be hybrid. They work from home. A lot of folks haven't been down into downtown since COVID. And so, this is a really great opportunity to reintroduce people to the incredible businesses and opportunities that we have here in Downtown,” Sheehan said.

Queensrÿche and Gozer will kick the series off June 5th.

June 12th features Neal Francis with TV Doctors; June 19th includes Lupe Fiasco, DJ TGIF & Rhakim Ali.

Emo Night, with Boys Like Girls and The Story Boys, is June 26th.

Mellow Mood with Dis-N-Dat Band brings Reggae Night to town July 10th, and Middle-Aged Dad Jam Band with Wild Adriatic perform July 17th.

First-term Democratic state Senator Pat Fahy, whose 46th District includes the city, is eagerly awaiting the kickoff.

“Right now, our downtown is hurting, especially with state workers who still have not come back 100 percent, and it's hurt the businesses. So anything that we can do will be important, and with Tricentennial Park being redone, it'll just make it more of a welcoming place,” Fahy said.

Downtown Albany Business Improvement District Executive Director Georgette Steffens says the more than 50 nearby eateries are also ready to roll out the red carpet to new customers.

“You're going to see block parties, you're going to see sidewalk sales as well as Clinton Market Collective will be activated for an afterparty as well. So we've got lots for you to do. We're also going to roll out a bingo card, and so you can do some of the different activities and get stickers at different shops and stores around downtown, and you can get a prize for completing the bingo card,” Steffens said.

Dominick Purnomo owns several downtown restaurants. He says, with the industry still struggling to rebound from the COVID pandemic, he was part of a group that approached Mayor Sheehan to ask for the location change.

“The original idea and spirit of this is that when people come down, park downtown, [they] maybe stop at a place and have a bite and a drink, go to the shows, and then go back and support the businesses in downtown after the show,” Purnomo said.

In case of rain, the show must go on: they’ll play under I-787 at the Corning Preserve Boat Launch.