Four weeks late, New York Governor Kathy Hochul says budget agreement reached with state legislature

New York Governor Kathy Hochul says she has reached a “general agreement” with lawmakers on a $254 billion state budget.

The budget due April 1st was delayed over disagreements over several policy items, but the Democrat says she achieved all of her major policy proposals.

Hochul spoke to reporters at the state capitol in Albany Monday evening.

“In my January State of the State address, I made a declaration that your family is my fight. I vowed to address the affordability crisis by putting thousands of dollars back in New Yorkers’ pockets. I vowed to make common sense changes to our discovery laws to keep dangerous criminals from walking free over frivolous, frivolous, tactical errors. I vowed to put more police on our subways to drive down crime and ensure that every rider feels safe. And I vowed to get more New Yorkers who are suffering from mental illness the compassionate care they need. And I vowed to implement a bell-to-bell ban on smartphones in our schools so our kids can concentrate in class, free from distraction. Well, we got it all done,” said Hochul.

The state legislature is expected to vote on the spending plan in the coming days.