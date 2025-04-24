Westchester County executive announces new RPI partnership at State of the County

Jenkins, a Democrat, signed a memorandum of understanding with RPI President Martin Schmidt in front of the county legislature in White Plains. Through the partnership, the Troy campus will offer accredited undergraduate and graduate programs to working professionals in Westchester County, with a focus on engineering, science and business.

Jenkins says he’s heard from business owners for years that they need more employees in STEM.

“This initiative will address the critical shortage of engineering talent," he adds. "It will bring new investment and research opportunities in the region. And it will help ensure that historically underserved communities get access to real, local pathways into high-demand STEM careers.”

Jenkins didn’t say when programs would start, or detail any associated costs. A county spokesperson says details are still being fleshed out.

Elected during a special election in February, Jenkins used much of his speech to go through his first 100 days. He says the county is in a good place financially, and that violent crime is down. Jenkins’ first legislation as executive allocated $10 million to purchase land in downtown White Plains for the construction of affordable housing. He says housing will be a main focus of his administration: this particular project is expected to build more than 100 units for home ownership, and the county is gearing up to launch a web platform to connect residents with housing.

Jenkins adds the county has already allocated more than $90 million of American Rescue Plan Act funds to build units for those at or below 65 percent of the area median income — and shovels are starting to hit the ground.

“All those 15 developments were approved by the IDA, creating 2,000 units countywide. Seven of those units have closed, the rest are expected to close by the fall," he explains. "Y’all, I went to two groundbreakings: one in Mount Vernon, the other in Ossining. And I’m looking forward to the rest.”

Meantime, Jenkins says he will continue to fight a proposed rate hike by Con Edison. The utility, which serves New York City and Westchester County, has proposed increasing its delivery rates for electric and gas by about 11 and 13 percent, respectively. Jenkins has called on the New York Public Service Commission to reject it outright, and the county legislature recently voted to join Con Edison’s rate case.

While the PSC has held virtual hearings on the subject, Jenkins has pushed for an in-person meeting in Westchester County.

“If Con Ed wants to raise our bills, they have to look everybody in the eye and tell us why," says Jenkins.

The PSC has agreed to hold meetings in Westchester, as well as all five boroughs in New York City, although details haven’t been released yet. Con Edison says it needs to increase prices to shore up its infrastructure against extreme weather events and meet New York’s clean energy goals.

Another effort by the county hasn’t fared as well: Jenkins joined Democratic Congressman George Latimer and Republican Congressman Mike Lawler in March to propose that the Social Security office in White Plains relocate to a county-owned building. The hearing office, which serves much of the Hudson Valley, has been slated for closure due to issues with its lease, according to officials. But the offer to save it was rejected by the Trump Administration, which has been working to slash federal funding nationwide.

“I will not stand by while Washington abandons our communities," says Jenkins. "I’ll continue to fight alongside our congressional representatives to make sure that none of our residents are left behind.”

The office is slated to close at the end of May.

Other items the county is working on: Jenkins says it will soon put out a request for proposals for the modernization of the terminal at Westchester County Airport. And despite a legal dispute with Playland operator Standard Amusements, Jenkins says the park will open this season, although an official start date hasn’t been announced yet.