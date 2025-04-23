Vermont attorneys planning a Rally for the Rule of Law

Lawyers in Vermont are planning a march and rally Saturday in Burlington.

Attorneys from across Vermont plan to participate in a Rally for the Rule of Law. They will gather at the Vermont Superior Court at noon and then march through the Church Street Marketplace to the federal courthouse. Organizers say it’s a declaration that “Vermont’s legal community will not stay silent while the rule of law is ignored, institutions are undermined, and federal power is wielded without accountability.”

More than 300 lawyers across the state have signed a statement condemning what they call the Trump administration’s “blatant violations of constitutional protections.”

Members of the public are invited to participate.

