University at Albany students have visas revoked

Several University at Albany students have had their visas terminated.

UAlbany said Thursday two students and two recent graduates have had their visas revoked.

The university says it was not notified about the revocations and has not received clarification on why the visas were revoked. The university says it tracks student visas statuses through the federal Student and Exchange Visitor Program.

In an interview with WAMC before the development, college president Havidan Rodriguez said the university is working closely with concerned international students.

“Trying to address their issues, trying to address their concerns as best as we can. Right? So we're working very closely with our international students at U Albany, as I said before, Academic Affairs and regular communication with international students,” Rodriguez said.

The State Department says it has “zero tolerance for non-citizens who violate U.S. laws” and adds it “revokes visas every day in order to secure America’s borders and keep our communities safe.” But it said it would not comment on specific cases and did not provide any information about the grounds for the revocations.