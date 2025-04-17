Montgomery County Executive Pete Vroman delivers State of the County address

The Montgomery County Executive delivered his state of the county address Thursday, highlighting technological upgrades, veterans’ services, and improvements to public health resources.

First-term Republican Peter Vroman spoke to a packed room on the campus of Fulton-Montgomery Community College.

The start of his term marked yet another change in the executive’s office. In November, he defeated incumbent Democrat Robert Purtell, who had been serving in the role since Matt Ossenfort, a Republican, stepped down the previous April.

Vroman says his first five months in office have been a success.

“When I came on, the way I would describe it is it was like it was like jumping on a slow-moving freight train,” said Vroman.

Vroman began by highlighting recent upgrades to the county’s first responders, including a new countywide ambulance service to shore up service gaps that left residents waiting up to 45 minutes for emergency services.

“The new EMS program is fully operational, bringing additional ambulances, staff, and life saving equipment to the county. A brand-new website power by AI now provides enhcanced services to our community. Grants have been secured to upgrade essential gear like body cameras, tasers, and bullet-proof vests ensuring our officers are prepared to serve and protect,” said Vroman.

In addition to $2 million in state grants to bolster the public defender’s office, Vroman says the county’s Department of Social Services also received much-needed assistance, including expanded adult protective services funded through federal American Rescue Plan Act funds.

“90% staffing levels were achieved, a department high, through the New York HELPS program which has been especially successful in filing case worker positions. DSS established an in-house legal team, including two full-time attorneys and a supervising attorney to better serve families, children, and vulnerable adults. There are some technology updates that are improving efficiency, allowing case workers to spend more time supporting families and less time on paperwork,” said Vroman.

Vroman also spoke about the county’s Public Works Deparment, which has been hard at work repairing and upgrading more than 400 miles of roads and 90 bridges in collaboration with local communities.

“So, 20 miles of roads were rebuilt and resurfaced across Amsterdam, Canajoharie, Charleston, and Minden.18 miles of single-seal treatment was completed in Canajoharie, Florida, Minden, and over in the town of Root. 4,000 feet of guardrails were replaced county-wide to enhance safety. A county-wide road sign replacement program was fully funded through CHIPS, so it didn’t cost us anything, ensuring visibility and compliance with modern standards,” said Vroman.

The county received $300,000 for a micro-enterprise grant program from the state last month to support small businesses, with applications due by May – though Vroman says supporting local the economy also includes building new housing options.

“Workforce housing is a key priority with two major projects underway. The golf course apartments in Amsterdam, this will offer 40 units of senior housing allowing long-time residents to age in place within their community. Meanwhile EcoFlats at Log City, a $35.6 million project featuring 168 eco-friendly units, is set to break ground in 2025,” said Vroman.

The county is also busy preparing for major historical celebrations including the 250th anniversary of the Revolutionary War as well as the Erie Canal’s bi-centennial.