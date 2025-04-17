Legislation introduced to change Plattsburgh International Airport designation to a Port of Entry

New York Congresswoman Elise Stefanik is reintroducing legislation to designate the Plattsburgh International Airport a Port of Entry.

If Congress approves the measure it would save the airport about $800,000 annually. The airport qualifies as a port of entry, but is currently designated as a user-fee airport, requiring it to pay for U.S. Customs and Border Protection services like security screenings, cargo security and immigration inspections. Clinton County Legislature Chair Mark Henry says that “eliminating the financial strain of user-fee status will allow for smarter reinvestment in infrastructure and services,” adding it would also enhance competitiveness and the airport’s sustainability. The legislation is co-sponsored by Democratic Texas Congressman Vincente Gonzalez, whose district includes the only other airport in the country designated user-fee, yet qualifies for the port of entry status.

