Construction begins on new Lee public safety complex

Tuesday morning, a small crowd gathered by the town gazebo on the banks of the Housatonic River to get a good view of an empty, sickly green colored building on Railroad Street. A yellow excavator ominously waited in the parking lot.

“So, we're at the site of the Airoldi building and the DPW. And this building, the Airoldi building, over the years has housed, actually, our ambulance at one time, the Tri-Town Health Department has been here for years," town administrator Chris Brittain told WAMC. “State Representative Chris Hodgkins had an office here, and I think Smitty [Pignatelli] was here for a little while as well, and then moved up to Lenox. DPW had a small office here, and then kind of next to this building was two DPW garages- the Quonset hut, which was an army surplus from back in the 50s is where they started and then built this metal building. So, we'll be tearing all three of those down, plus the former Biasin welding shop.”

The demolition marks the official start of construction on Lee’s largest capital project since it built a new school in the 90s. The facility that will house the town's police, fire, and EMS departments was approved by more than 70 percent of the vote both at town meeting and the ballot box on election day.

While the move comes at a premium and will boost taxes, select board member Bob Jones says the investment in Lee’s future generations is well worth it.

“Well, I hope they understand, given the hardships that some people are going to face in making this happen- We understood and understand our responsibilities to them," Jones told WAMC. "I hope they take a lesson from this and think about their grandchildren and great-grandchildren as well.”

Fire Chief Ryan Brown told WAMC that his department had long dreamed of leaving their historic but cramped headquarters on Main Street.

“Before me was Sparky, before him was Tuna, and Tuna 25 years ago was trying to start the conversation that we need to do something for public safety for the future,” he said.

As with his colleagues in the police and EMS departments, Brown says Lee’s emergency responders have toiled for too long in crumbling facilities that lack basic amenities.

“We're emergency services- our job is to make do with what we have and do the best we can, and that only goes so far," said the chief. "To sit down at a table and have lunch with my crew, that's the thing I'm looking forward to the most.”

Tri-Town Health Department Assistant Director Zach Roberts began his career in public health in the Airoldi building and spent ten years working in it.

“We accomplished a lot of things in this building, and it was at the end of its life for us," he told WAMC. "It was time to go, and now we've moved on to Stockbridge, and we're in better, nicer offices.”

Tri-Town health agent Ellie Lovejoy was also there to pay her respects.

“ I t was a very quirky building," she laughed. "It was a warren. I mean, I remember the first time going in there, trying to figure out where everything was, and there were always little nooks and crannies to find, and the attic was fun. But no, I think it was just a very, very comfortable place to work.”

Behind its unassuming exterior, the Airoldi building teemed with life in its heyday.

“It was kind of a hub where members of the community would just, they felt comfortable coming in to see us, John and I and Jim, our director," Roberts told WAMC. "They would just come in and they felt comfortable asking us questions, and whether it was about restaurants during the COVID pandemic and anything, any of the challenges that the communities dealt with, it was really a place where people came in to meet and come together. And all the other meetings and departments and everybody that utilized the building- We just saw everybody coming and going, and it's in a nice central location, so it'll be great for the next generation that moves into this spot.”

With that, it was time for the excavator to get to work.

Surveying the smashed and splintered remains of his former office, Roberts told WAMC it was a complicated moment.

“You know, everybody has those days where they're at work and they're like, oh my God, I want to just tear this building down, and it's kind of weird when it actually happens, you know?" he laughed. "It's bittersweet.”

Lee’s new public safety complex is expected to be completed and operational by early 2027.