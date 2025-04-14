George Ehinger selected as only Republican candidate for Saratoga Springs Supervisor

The final piece of the Saratoga Springs Republican ticket for November’s election has been put into place.

The GOP ticket will feature three first-term incumbents: Mayor John Safford, Public Safety Commissioner Tim Coll, a registered Democrat who won his seat with GOP backing, and Chuck Marshall, who won a special election in January.

Marshall will be running against Democrat BK Keramati.

Democrat Jessica Troisi will challenge Dillon Moran for his Accounts Commissioner seat, and Deputy Mayor JoAnne Keirnan will run against Shafer Gaston for the open Finance Commissioner seat.

City Republicans had trouble finding candidates to run for supervisor. The city gets two seats on the County Board of Supervisors, and earlier this month Matt Veitch announced he would not be seeking reelection after 17 years.

City GOP Committee Chair Mike Brandi says long-time resident George Ehinger will be the only Republican on the ticket for supervisor.

“You know it’s hard to get anybody to run for any position. And County Supervisor is typically treated as one of the more down-ballot, less prominent positions. It’s a very important position, and it’s a very important position to have the right person in because these are people that aren’t just in city hall, they’re going to the county, they’re the face of the city at the county level,” said Brandi.

Democrats Sarah Burger and outgoing Finance Commissioner Minita Sanghvi are both running for city supervisor. Current Supervisor Michele Madigan is running for mayor.