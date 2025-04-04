Longtime Saratoga Springs Supervisor Matt Veitch will not seek reelection

A pillar of Saratoga Springs politics is stepping away from his long-held post.

Republican Matt Veitch has represented the Spa City on the Saratoga County board of supervisors since 2008.

Though he received the endorsements of both the city’s GOP committee and the nonpartisan One Saratoga group, Veitch announced Friday that the time has come for a new chapter.

“I feel like I’ve accomplished a lot there. My biggest probably accomplishments at the county are in the realm of trails and open space as well as being the chair of the board all the way back in 2015 which is almost 10 years ago. You know, leading the county from the Saratoga Springs community and participating in all the various initiatives we’ve had over the years,” said Veitch

Saratoga Springs has two spots on the county board. Democrats Minita Sanghvi and Sarah Burger are both running.