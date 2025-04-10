New York League of Conservation Voters Education Fund, WAMC to host Albany mayoral forum April 22

The New York League of Conservation Voters Education Fund, a statewide environmental non-profit organization, and WAMC/Northeast Public Radio are teaming up to host an Environmental Candidate Forum for the Albany mayoral race at The Linda, WAMC’s Performing Arts Studio, in Albany, New York.

The following candidates, each of whom will appear on the June 24 ballot, are confirmed :

Dorcey Applyrs, Albany City Auditor

Dan Cerutti, CEO Maia Care

Corey Ellis, Albany Common Council President

Carolyn McLaughlin, Albany County Legislator

The candidates are running to succeed Mayor Kathy Sheehan, who is in her third term as Albany’s 75th mayor.

With WAMC’s Ian Pickus moderating, WAMC’s Lucas Willard and NYLCVEF’s Peter Trimarchi will be asking candidates questions that get at the heart of the environmental concerns of Albany voters.

“We are proud to once again partner with the League to offer this forum, a service to listeners and voters alike in the city of Albany,” said WAMC CEO Sarah Gilbert. “This type of community-focused programming has never been more important.”

“The most important thing we can do for the environment is vote, and it is absolutely critical that New Yorkers have the opportunity to hear directly from candidates so they can make informed decisions when they go to the polls," said Julie Tighe, President of the New York League of Conservation Voters Education Fund. “The League has a long history of hosting non-partisan candidate forums and we’re excited to partner with WAMC to bring together these candidates running for Albany mayor.”

Event details

Location: The Linda, WAMC's Performing Arts Studio, Albany, New York

Date: April 22, 2025

Broadcast Time: 4-5 p.m. on WAMC – tune in on your radio dial or listen here .

About the New York League of Conservation Voters Education FundThe New York League of Conservation Voters Education Fund (NYLCVEF) educates, engages and empowers New Yorkers to be effective advocates on behalf of the environment — from clean energy and funding for parks, to solid waste and green buildings. For more information, visit www.nylcvef.org .

WAMC/Northeast Public Radio is a regional public radio network serving parts of seven northeastern states including New York, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Vermont, New Jersey, New Hampshire and Pennsylvania. Stations and translators are in 29 locations throughout the region. WAMC/Northeast Public Radio is a member of National Public Radio and an affiliate of Public Radio International.