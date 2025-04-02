Saratoga Springs city council walks back pay raise plans as disagreement over mayor’s role continues

City Councilors in Saratoga Springs have gone back on a resolution to raise pay for the mayor.

In February, the city council approved a local law increasing the annual pay for councilors and the mayor to $27,456, with an additional $15,000 stipend for the mayor’s position, beginning next year. All five members of the city council currently earn $14,500 a year in what’s technically a part-time role, and they share power equally on the council.

Republican Mayor John Safford and Public Safety Commissioner Tim Coll, who won his seat in 2023 with GOP backing, voted against the measure, though it passed 3-to-2.

At Tuesday’s city council meeting a measure to revoke the mayor’s stipend was passed 4-to-1.

County Supervisor Michele Madigan, a Democrat hoping to unseat Safford in November, opposed the reversal.

“I supported this stipend when it was first enacted and I support it now, and not because I’m running for mayor. But because it’s simply the right thing to do. The role of mayor in Saratoga Springs is demanding. It requires time, commitment, and leadership beyond what the current compensation reflects,” said Madigan.

Republican Public Works Commissioner Chuck Marshall won January’s special election, creating effectively the first Republican majority on the council in a decade.

Madigan claimed the new coalition is playing politics with a necessary pay raise.

“That’s why the prior Democratic majority council approved this stipend, because they recognize the reality of the job, and not because of politics. Now, just two meetings into a new Republican majority, we’re watching an effort to reverse that decision not based on policy, but on politics,” said Madigan.

Coll, who presented Tuesday’s reversal, countered Madigan’s narrative.

“I disagree to say that this is political that Republicans took over. I’m a registered Democrat, I’m endorsed by both parties. I speak to [Democratic Chair] Otis Maxwell and I speak to [Republican Chair] Mike Brandi, and I act independently, I do it on many, many issues,” said Coll.

The initial pay hikes were proposed in concert with a renewed effort to revise the city’s charter. Saratoga Springs uses an unusual commission form of government, where elected commissioners run their respective departments and make up the city council.

At the beginning of the year, Mayor Safford said he would be putting together a charter reform commission. In February Coll said he opposes any additional stipend to the mayor’s office without a new form of leadership.

“My position is clear, I’m for, and we discussed this many times, I’m for adjusting the $14,500. To me, that’s very simple. I’m against the stipend unless we change the form of government. I’d be willing to give, if we went to mayor strong, another $100,000 to that,” said Coll.

Democratic Accounts Commissioner Dillon Moran, the sole no-vote, said increasing demand on the mayor by residents necessitates a pay increase.

“They look to the mayor to solve every problem and he can’t, yet he gets the calls. He’s the one that has to show up to ribbon cuttings. He’s the one that has to communicate with all of the other departments – by our charter he’s the one making contact with [Assemblywoman] Carrie [Woerner], he’s the person that’s making contact with the governor, he’s the person that’s making contact with our senator. They have roles and responsibilities today that are different just five years ago,” said Moran.

Moran raised the issue of the mayor attending a growing number of events without being compensated by the city.

“Just the mere presence of us at one of these events for one of these not-for-profits businesses or entities gives gravitas to their event. That makes them hopefully make more money. That is quid-pro-quo in its definition,” said Moran.

Finance Commissioner Minita Sanghvi, a Democrat who is not seeking re-election, suggested a solution so commissioners would receive some form of additional payment for extra hours worked.

“Can we get some guidance from purchasing on how we can do this so that all members of the city council get compensated 2026 onward I guess. And while we are removing this $15,000 cash benefit to the mayor, essentially if the mayor is attending all these things, they do get compensated for it,” said Sanghvi.

“Correct, good suggestion,” said Coll.

Sanghvi and Moran remained skeptical about the progress of Mayor Safford’s charter review commission, though the mayor tells WAMC they’ve selected 11 members who will be announced in the coming weeks.