University of Vermont leaders address concerns over Trump Administration policies and actions

University of Vermont leaders held an online forum to answer questions from students and faculty concerned about Trump Administration actions and the possible impacts on the college.

The Trump Administration has cancelled millions in funding for Columbia and Harvard, claiming campus antisemitism has not been addressed. At the same time, the Department of Government Efficiency, or DOGE, is gutting research funding across the nation, and the administration is taking steps to eliminate the Department of Education.

In response to federal actions and uncertainty, the University of Vermont has formed five teams to recommend actions to respond to potential federal cuts. Acting Provost Linda Schadler explained the task force will focus on four key areas, including research.

“In research we are not seeing yet significant pulling of grants or terminations of grants or stop work orders on grants. We are seeing slowing in some of the organizations handing out new grants,” Schadler reported. “When we look at our long-term exposure, we are actually pretty hopeful that we will be able to weather this time robustly. We have put together a small research stabilization fund and we’re working through how that would be distributed if needed.”

Interim President Patricia Prelock reassured the campus that actions are being taken to address concerns.

“Since 1791 we have been resilient. We’ve gone through rough times and really come out on top. So UVM will weather the storm,” assured Prelock.

Executive Director of Government Relations Wendy Koenig read questions submitted by the campus community. One, directed to Prelock, focused on student rights.

“Has the university done any planning around protecting student demonstrators or activists?”

“This university was founded on the ability to express yourself. So freedom of speech is always an important component of this institution,” Prelock responded.

Koenig read and addressed a follow up question on faculty rights.

“It says many faculty feel that they have a moral obligation to speak out against unjust actions of the current federal government. What are your thoughts about that? It is everyone’s individual right to speak out on actions that you find repugnant or abhorrent or problematic,” Koenig affirmed. “And I think the great thing that has not changed about his country at this point is that we all do still have First Amendment rights.”

A question on student researchers was addressed by Associate Vice President for Research Sara Cahan.

“Will there be help to support grad students and post-docs if their grants get cut?”

“This is going to be a joint effort to help to provide a bridge type of support for students to enable them to continue their degrees. Students should know that they’re not going to be just left to the winds if dollars dry up,” asserted Cahan.

Prelock advised caution as she responded to what someone should do if they see a student being taken into custody by ICE.

“It is not appropriate for you to interfere but you can certainly contact dispatch or the police services to let them know what you’ve observed. But you are not to interfere with it,” Prelock advised.

The University of Vermont has created a webpage to keep the campus updated on federal actions, potential impacts and planned responses.

