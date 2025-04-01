Ulster County executive signs order reaffirming protections for transgender residents

Metzger, a Democrat, signed the order in recognition of the International Transgender Day of Visibility. It directs county government to strictly follow state and county human rights law preventing discrimination based on gender identity and expression, and it directs the county Department of Human Rights to use outreach and education to promote inclusivity.

Speaking with WAMC, Metzger says she’s been wanting to do something to push back on the federal government's rhetoric and policy targeting transgender individuals.

“People are just very, very concerned. They’re concerned for their safety. They’re concerned about increasing discrimination in all realms, employment, housing," she says. "It’s just escalated tremendously, and it felt extremely important to come out firmly opposed to the actions and rhetoric that have been coming out of Washington.”

Transgender people comprise less than 1 percent of the U.S. population, but President Trump has singled them out with his own onslaught of executive orders. He’s tried to ban transgender people from the military, prevent them from getting passports that align with their gender identity, and cut access to gender-affirming care for transgender youth. On his first day back in office, Trump signed an order declaring there are only two sexes: male and female.

Richard Heyl de Ortiz is the executive director of the Hudson Valley LGBTQ+ Community Center in Kingston, which helped Mezger with her executive order.

“We are living in a time of emboldened bigotry," he notes. "And to the extent that an executive order from our county executive sets a different tone, it is much appreciated.”

Metzger says her order aims to remind transgender residents that New York state law and Ulster County law are on their side. State law currently prohibits discrimination on the basis of gender identity and expression. Last year, New York voters went a step further and approved the addition of the Equal Rights Amendment to the state constitution, banning discrimination based on gender identity, expression, sexual orientation, “pregnancy outcomes” and more.

At the county level, Metzger announced a “Preferred Name and Pronoun Plan” for all government employees last year, allowing them to use a different name in their email communications, directories, websites, and ID badges if they want.

“You have the right not to be discriminated against in employment, public accommodations, housing, credit and lending, any of those areas," says Joe McDonald, commissioner of the Ulster County Human Rights Commission. "If you feel like you’re being denied a rental because of your protected class, you can reach out to us and we would do an investigation."

Heyl de Ortiz says he hopes the order helps transgender residents feel safer about reaching out to county government in general. He says the Center is considering creating its own ombudsman to field complaints about government interactions and track data on how the transgender community is being discriminated against or otherwise impacted during this time.

He also supports ramping up education and outreach around the transgender experience, but he hopes the county will consider letting transgender people take the lead in those trainings.

“Generally, I think those with lived experience who can, in a holistic way, share their experience and help others understand — that is the most impactful way, and most appropriate and most respectful way of doing that training and consciousness-raising," he explains.

Metzger says she hopes the order encourages other local governments to issue their own statements in support. In Western Massachusetts, both North Adams and Pittsfield have taken similar steps in recent days. Westchester County also launched an informational campaign Monday aimed at makings its transgender residents feel “safe, seen and supported.”

Heyl de Ortiz, for his part, says he hopes to promote unity within the broader LGBTQ+ community as well.

"Some of what this administration has done, and what this executive order seeks to push back against, is to try to divide the LGBTQ+ community," he adds. "I think this is a moment where we have to come together, despite our different lived experiences and different perspectives, to really support one another.”