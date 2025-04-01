Town of Plattsburgh supervisor criticizes planned tariffs

The Town of Plattsburgh Supervisor is slamming new tariffs on Canadian goods to be announced Wednesday by the Trump administration.

Supervisor Michael Cashman, a Democrat, notes that the area just south of the Canadian border has for decades served and thrived as a hub for Canadian manufacturers, travelers and shoppers. He says Canadian visitors are the lifeblood of local businesses and “Plattsburgh cannot afford to be collateral damage in a trade war.” Cashman adds that the “reckless tariffs” will upend the region’s economy and jeopardize thousands of jobs. President Trump has argued his escalating trade war will benefit American businesses and consumers in the long run.