Saratoga Springs Board of Education set to affirm commitment to diversity

As the federal government continues to crack down on Diversity Equity and Inclusion initiatives in schools, Saratoga Springs educators and parents are grappling with how to move forward.

At Thursday’s Board of Education Meeting, public comments were offered on a proposed statement by the Saratoga Springs City School District Board of Education titled “Affirming our Support for Every Student.”

It affirms the district’s commitment to DEI, support for immigrant and transgender students, and includes a call to action to ensure every student feels “valued, respected, and empowered to succeed.”

Board President Anjeanette Emeka says there isn’t anything new included.

“The statement really affirms our values and beliefs, our commitment our board already has in what we do to support the district’s mission and vision to support our superintendent and to support the policies we already have in place and some of our previous board resolution statements,” said Emeka.

She says it’s important to note that the statement falls in line with state and federal guidance including the Individuals with Disabilities Education Act and New York’s Dignity for All Students Act.

“The authors felt it was important to reiterate and reshare that even during these times we are committed to you, we’re committed to our values and beliefs. We’ve got to. Please come to school and learn and grow as individuals. We’ll do our job as a board of education to make sure that everyone in our district is safe,” said Emeka.

Board Vice President Tony Krackeler outlined the funding that could be at risk, though Emeka is doubtful it would ever be cut.

“The Saratoga Springs City School District has $3.1 million in federal funding in the 2024-2025 budget. About $2 million of that 3.1 is from the Individuals with Disabilities Act, IDEA, and the remaining $1.1 million are title funds,” said Krackeler.

All of the district’s federal funding is congressionally appropriated, meaning it’s only amendable by an act of Congress.

Still, Kim Barfuss, a mother of four, fears the statement might result in funding cuts as it falls out of line with executive orders by President Trump.

“I think the resolution as it is currently written needs to be denied and revisited. I think it should be revised. I think many parents in this area are not interested in compromising the district’s federal funding to further what could be construed as a political statement,” said Barfuss.

In December, a transportation study suggested the district alter the start times for different schools throughout the district to help accommodate an ongoing bus driver shortage. The district ultimately did not change its bus schedules, but Barfuss worries that any loss of funding would only make the situation more dire.

“I have noticed that there are plenty of initiatives for anti-bullying, and even the wonderful Best Buddies Club in our district. I think removing and relabeling the labels of DEI will not take away from these groups and will appropriately align the district with federal policy. This will ensure we maintain our federal funding while still having our students’ needs met,” said Barfuss.

Cindy Swadba is a volunteer with Saratoga Pride and has lived in the district for nearly four decades.

“I’m here as a resident and also as someone who has seen the difference statements of inclusion and affirmation can make to the LGBTQIA+ youth in our community. The school board’s approval of this statement will send an affirming and supportive message to our students and their families,” said Swadba.

Saratoga Springs High School senior Jack Millis spoke in favor of the board’s statement.

“I would go as far as to say that learning about diverse topics is what makes us American. I don’t know many people that can do a 23 And Me and say that they’re 100% American, because that’s not a thing. That doesn’t happen. I would also argue that opposing diversity, equity, or inclusion is sickening to your fellow human kind,” said Millis.

The board is set to vote to sign and approve the statement at its next meeting March 27th.