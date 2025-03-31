© 2025
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
All Things Considered

Vermont drivers cautioned as annual amphibian migration begins

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Pat Bradley
Published March 31, 2025 at 9:15 PM EDT
Spotted Salamander on a Clarendon, Vermont road
Luke Groff
/
Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department
Spotted Salamander on a Clarendon, Vermont road

The Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department is asking drivers to be alert as salamanders and frogs begin to emerge and cross roads to get to breeding sites.

When traveling at night drivers should slow down or take alternate routes to avoid being on roads near wetlands and ponds that salamanders and frogs cross during their breeding season. Most activity occurs on nights with consistent rainfall and temperatures above 40 degrees after snowmelt reveals patches of bare ground.

Fish and Wildlife herpetologist Luke Groff says the annual migration may be the only time of the year some species will be seen, such as spotted and blue-spotted salamanders that “after breeding retreat underground or under logs or stumps, and may not be seen until next spring.”
Tags
News Vermont Fish and Wildlife DepartmentsalamandersSalamander WarningfrogsAmphibiansmigration
Pat Bradley
See stories by Pat Bradley
Related Content
Load More