DA: Suspect turns self in a day after driver hit, killed cyclist in Springfield, Mass.

Authorities say a suspect believed to have fatally struck a cyclist in Springfield, Massachusetts, has turned himself in — after allegedly fleeing the scene at first.

Springfield police say an adult man was killed Thursday evening after he was hit by a driver in the area of Parker and Verge Streets around 5:15 p.m., near Boston Road.

According to the department, the driver appeared to flee the scene on foot. A day later, Hampden District Attorney Anthony Gulluni announced the suspect apparently turned himself in Friday.

“The evidence, so far, is that the individual in the SUV was picked up from the scene by another vehicle. My understanding now is that subject has turned himself in to police this morning,” Gulluni said during a press conference focused on another fatal crash involving a suspect who allegedly fled on foot in West Springfield. “We are working with the Springfield Police Department to determine charges and handle arraignment in court.”

Springfield police say the suspect was “arrested on an unrelated warrant” as well as on charges connected to the crash, according to an update posted Friday afternoon.

A department spokesperson added that more information will be released once he’s arraigned.