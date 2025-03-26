Vermont Attorney General warns customers of 23andMe to protect their personal data

Vermont Attorney General Charity Clark is urging Vermonters to protect their data after the genetic testing company 23andMe declared bankruptcy.

The company said it intends to continue operating during a sale process. But Attorney General Clark, a Democrat, notes that the company’s plan to sell all of its assets raises red flags that Vermonters’ personal information could also be sold.

She says Vermonters can demand that the company delete their data, destroy any test samples provided to the company, and revoke permissions for the use of their genetic data.

The AG has posted instructions on her website.