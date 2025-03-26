© 2025
All Things Considered

Vermont Attorney General warns customers of 23andMe to protect their personal data

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Pat Bradley
Published March 26, 2025 at 5:45 PM EDT
Vermont Attorney General's logo on a podium
Pat Bradley
/
WAMC
Vermont Attorney General's logo on a podium

Vermont Attorney General Charity Clark is urging Vermonters to protect their data after the genetic testing company 23andMe declared bankruptcy.

The company said it intends to continue operating during a sale process. But Attorney General Clark, a Democrat, notes that the company’s plan to sell all of its assets raises red flags that Vermonters’ personal information could also be sold.

She says Vermonters can demand that the company delete their data, destroy any test samples provided to the company, and revoke permissions for the use of their genetic data.

The AG has posted instructions on her website.
Pat Bradley
See stories by Pat Bradley
