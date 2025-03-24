© 2025
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
All Things Considered

Vermont Attorney General appointed to National Association of Attorneys General Executive Committee

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Pat Bradley
Published March 24, 2025 at 7:30 PM EDT
Vermont Attorney General Charity Clark (file)
Pat Bradley
/
WAMC
Vermont Attorney General Charity Clark (file)

Vermont’s Charity Clark has been elected to the Executive Committee of the National Association of Attorneys General.

Democrat Charity Clark is one of eight at-large appointees to the committee from the bipartisan organization of state attorneys general from across the U.S. and its territories.

The Executive Committee serves as its governing body and oversees its management.

Several Northeast states have key roles on the Association’s Executive Committee. New Hampshire AG John Formella serves as president. Connecticut AG William Tong is the president-elect and New York Attorney General Letitia James is the committee’s immediate past president.
Tags
News Vermont Attorney General Charity ClarkCharity ClarkNational Association of Attorneys GeneralNew York Attorney General Letitia JamesConnecticut Attorney General William Tong New Hampshire Attorney General John Formella
Pat Bradley
See stories by Pat Bradley