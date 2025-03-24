Vermont Attorney General appointed to National Association of Attorneys General Executive Committee

Vermont’s Charity Clark has been elected to the Executive Committee of the National Association of Attorneys General.

Democrat Charity Clark is one of eight at-large appointees to the committee from the bipartisan organization of state attorneys general from across the U.S. and its territories.

The Executive Committee serves as its governing body and oversees its management.

Several Northeast states have key roles on the Association’s Executive Committee. New Hampshire AG John Formella serves as president. Connecticut AG William Tong is the president-elect and New York Attorney General Letitia James is the committee’s immediate past president.

