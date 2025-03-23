© 2025
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Midday Magazine

José González to perform at the Mahaiwe Friday

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Samantha Simmons
Published March 23, 2025 at 12:00 PM EDT
José González
Hannele Fernström
José González

If you’re a fan of Swedish singer-songwriter José González, you also have to be patient. González has released just four solo albums in a two-decade solo career. His most well-known song, ‘Heartbeats,’ is a cover originally sung by fellow Swedes, The Knife. His latest album, “Local Valley,” released in 2021, is his first to harness his ability to speak three languages: English, Spanish, and Swedish. His indie folk sound and style touches on social issues — addressing “fake news,” science, and the environment. I spoke with González ahead of his show on Friday, March 28th at the Mahaiwe in Great Barrington.
Tags
News artsarts and culture
Samantha Simmons
Samantha joined the WAMC staff in 2023 after graduating from the University at Albany. She covers the City of Troy and Rensselaer County at large. Outside of reporting, she host's WAMC's Weekend Edition and Midday Magazine.

She can be reached by phone at (518)-465-5233 Ext. 211 or by email at ssimmons@wamc.org.
See stories by Samantha Simmons