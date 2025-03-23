José González to perform at the Mahaiwe Friday

If you’re a fan of Swedish singer-songwriter José González, you also have to be patient. González has released just four solo albums in a two-decade solo career. His most well-known song, ‘Heartbeats,’ is a cover originally sung by fellow Swedes, The Knife. His latest album, “Local Valley,” released in 2021, is his first to harness his ability to speak three languages: English, Spanish, and Swedish. His indie folk sound and style touches on social issues — addressing “fake news,” science, and the environment. I spoke with González ahead of his show on Friday, March 28th at the Mahaiwe in Great Barrington.