Albany County hopes to use video games program to promote STEM education

Albany County is supporting STEM education through video games.

County Executive Dan McCoy says $15,000 through the Innovation Partnership, the county’s collaboration with MVP Health Care, will support a 12-week science, technology, engineering, and math, e-sports program.

Speaking at VDO Gaming and eSports Tuesday, the Democrat says the county needs to support sports, whether in the real world or the virtual one.

This effort is though the Albany County Parks and Recreation Department.

“Not everyone has to throw a baseball or soccer or play soccer or hockey or football, you know, or basketball, it's, you know, this is an opportunity for kids, really, to come together and feel part of a community and safe, right, which is awesome,” McCoy said.

Menands Mayor Brian Marsh says he has a close connection to new facility.

“My first job when I was 16 years old was right in this space when this was Eddie's Aquarium. I earned $3.05 an hour cleaning bird cages and fish tanks. So to see something else, the evolution of a new company, entrepreneurial spirit, combining a business with teaching kids about gaming and coding and STEM technology is great to see here in Menands,” Marsh said.

Michael Crossman is CEO of Claim To Fame Entertainment, which operates VDO. He says he’s grateful to the county for the award and choosing them to host the STEM program.

“When you have like-minded individuals together, it creates community, and then the community builds up. And then the parents really see like that, the kid come out of their shell and really embrace gaming, but also embrace maybe education and gaming,” Crossman said.

Games involved in the program range from Minecraft to Marvel Rivals.

John Crossman is Claim to Fame’s chief financial officer and the owner of VDO. He says the county grant is vital.

“We are going to be doing educational summer camps. We are going to have individual lessons in podcasting, in gaming, in anything you can imagine that has to do with e-sports,” Crossman said.

Students between 8 and 16 are eligible, and the STEM camp is set to kick off April 2nd.

VDO will hold an official grand opening on April 25th, followed by a high school e-sports showcase two days later.