Albany Common Council hopeful offers apology to victim of brutal beating as voters prepare to weigh candidate’s youthful offense

One man's campaign for common council in Albany is facing criticism over his youthful crime.

Lukee Forbes, a Democrat endorsed by the Working Families Party, is running for the 3rd ward seat currently held by Joyce Love, who has decided not to seek a third term.

The 30-year-old Forbes says community issues including substance dependency, housing insecurity and the need for more opportunities for young people inspired him to run. He calls for restorative justice and equitable policies, emphasizing the need for community services over police intervention.

"I was incarcerated," Forbes said. "I was homeless before. I've been to the Albany Mission. I've also experienced housing instability as I work on these solving these types of policies. So I truly wish to remain an advocate within the public office."

That brush with the law 15 years ago hangs over his head, especially after the Times Union reported on lingering struggles from the victim of an attack Forbes took part in as a 15-year-old.

It happened when Louis Stelling was heading home from the Capital Pride Parade and Festival in June 2010. Then 30 years old, Stelling was attacked by three people, suffering a permanent brain injury. Forbes' announcement he is seeking public office prompted Stelling to issue a YouTube video in objection.

"He's the one who got the tree limb that the other two guys used to beat me down from head to toe. So he is very, very directly responsible for my brain injury and all the consequences of that. And I'm not gonna get into all the details about that. But anyway, he was convicted of first degree assault and robbery, and sentenced to three and a third to 10 years in prison. And he got out in 2018," said Stelling.

Although the court ruled it was not a hate crime, Stelling to this day believes he was targeted for being gay. In a follow-up article Stelling said Forbes never offered an apology. WAMC asked Forbes about that.

"I really wish that I could rewind that day from ever happening. This is something that it really did impact him and his family in a way that I see his pain after hearing the interview that he did recently and put out, and just the ways that this is really it's a serious situation, and there's nothing that I can do, honestly to take it back, but I am 100% sorry for this situation," Forbes said.

Stelling opted not to hear Forbes’ voice. He responded after reading a transcript provided by WAMC:

"He seems to be distancing himself from actually having committed the crime," said Stelling. "By that I mean it starts with, 'I wish I could rewind the day,' then like three different times calls it 'a situation.' And twice uses 'incident' and never ever ever saying I'm sorry for what I did to you, Lou."

With an Order of Protection in place preventing both men from contacting one another, it seems unlikely Stelling and Forbes will meet face to face.

The third ward runs from Ontario to North Pearl Street, bordered mostly by Central and Washington Avenues on its southwestern side and First Street from northwest to southeast. Its southeastern side is bordered by State Street on the bottom end and Livingston Avenue at the top.

James Davis and Arthur Lumpkin are also running. The Democratic primary is June 24.