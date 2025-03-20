Vermont Attorney General holds town hall to receive feedback on lawsuits against the Trump Administration

Vermont’s Attorney General held a town hall in Montpelier this week to explain the multiple lawsuits her office has filed against the Trump Administration and to hear Vermonters’ concerns.

The Vermont Attorney General’s office has filed, or been a partner with other states in filing, six lawsuits since the Trump Administration began on January 20th.

Charity Clark, a Democrat, outlined each of the cases, which include challenges to Trump’s birthright citizenship ban, the delegation of executive power to Elon Musk and mass federal layoffs.

Clark is pleased that In many instances, judges have issued preliminary injunctions to block implementation of the Trump mandates.

“All of this is really a symbol that our system is working because the Trump Administration is, for the most part, complying with the orders. Sometimes it takes them a couple days. Sometimes they try to find a loophole. But eventually they have always complied,” Clark said.

One attendee noted that most of the lawsuits have been filed in conjunction with other blue states and wondered if any red state AG’s have participated in the litigation. Clark told him not yet.

“I think this is a very, for some, a very uncomfortable position. We have a president who if you cross him, he will come after you. I can imagine their perspective of well the Democratic AG’s have this in hand, the work is getting done, I don’t need to risk my neck for this. However, I do think there’s going to come a point where it’s going to be a bridge too far and even the Republicans are going to have to get involved because it’s just gone too far,” asserted Clark.

During the freeform forum, residents did not identify themselves. One gentleman felt the Attorney General was too optimistic that President Trump would face any consequences for his actions.

“You know 34 felony convictions, 118 indictments, 2 impeachments. Right? I think it’s optimistic to think there won’t be a bridge too far,” he said.

A individual who identified themselves as transgender expressed concerns about personal safety under the current federal administration.

“He’s following very much the playbook of 2025. And one of the first things he’s doing is the digital equivalent of book burning,” the individual remarked. “He’s removing all mentions of transgender individuals. He’s put a ban on any further research into transgender health care issues. And it’s kind of terrifying. So, not really a question. I just hope to still be here.”

“You will be,” Clark promised. “And can I say something really important that we have to remember because we do see the fascism. But just remember we live in a gigantic country where there is federalism and every state is a sovereign state with its own power just like Vermont has. And there are many states who see things the way Vermont sees things.”

On Thursday, the Clark’s office filed an amicus brief with all other states, the Northern Mariana Islands and the District of Columbia supporting a lawsuit challenging the Department of Veterans Affairs’ denial of G.I. Bill education benefits.