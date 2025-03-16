Former New York Congresswoman Nita Lowey dies at 87

Congressman George Latimer says former Congresswoman Nita Lowey has died at age 87. The Democrat served 16 terms representing the lower Hudson Valley and parts of NYC before opting not to run again in 2020. Lowey’s 32-year tenure was marked by being the first woman to chair the House Appropriations Committee in 2018. Speaking with WAMC in 2020, Lowey said it was the honor of her professional life.

"I hope that this achievement will inspire women and girls of all ages to get involved in our community and our democracy. So, I'm proud. I could talk well, maybe I will talk about many of the things, but most importantly is case work. We have helped 1000s and 1000s of individuals. Legislation that improves the quality of life in our communities, it keeps us safe and secure and saves lives, and it had a tremendous impact on the district. So, I am very, very impressed as I interact with people in my district and those who will be taking over, we've done a lot, but there are many, many people continuing the good work."

Lowey's cause of death was not immediately known.