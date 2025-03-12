Dutchess County executive outlines senior, EMS programs in State of the County

Speaking at John Jay High School in Hopewell Junction, the Republican says the Office for the Aging will be hiring a new ambassador to better connect seniors with resources and communicate their needs. She says the county also plans to launch a new “senior skills fair,” home improvement grants to install things like handrails and stairlifts, and workshops to teach families how to intervene in hoarding situations.

"As we roll out exciting new initiatives, we're looking out for every part of our community, especially those who helped shape Dutchess County into what it is today," says Serino. "Our seniors are a huge part of that, and it's so important that they have the support they need to stay active, connected, and live the lives they deserve."

Serino says these kinds of programs are possible because the financial health of the county is strong. She touted a decade of property tax cuts in Tuesday’s speech, and says Standard & Poor’s has granted Dutchess County a “AA+” bond rating — the highest rating of any county in New York state.

Like many counties in the Hudson Valley, Dutchess County has struggled with a shortage of EMS personnel in recent years. Serino allocated $2 million in this year’s budget to shore up EMS services and contract Empress for supplemental ambulance coverage, which started in January. She says the county is also working on a new “Paramedic Academy” at Dutchess Community College to provide additional training to students interested in becoming first responders.

“We’ve talked with students in the EMT program at DCC, and we’ve heard their feedback. They want more opportunities to advance, and the support they need to do it," she adds. "They want to be the best at what they do, and we’re here to make that happen.”

Serino says many of the county’s EMS calls stem from seniors falling or needing lift assistance in their homes, and that nationwide data suggests half of these calls result in repeat accidents just two weeks later. As a result, Serino says EMS personnel will be given “fall prevention resources” by the Office for the Aging to leave at any fall calls going forward.

The county executive also used her speech to highlight youth mental health programs. She says the county is in discussions with state Office of Mental Health to launch a “Children’s Community Residence” (CCR) program at the Children’s Home of Poughkeepsie. CCR programs offer a temporary, home-like environment for youth with mental illnesses to receive treatment while going to school.

“This effort would aim to provide a safe space for healing, with access to education, family involvement, and emotional care, giving kids a better chance to succeed in life," says Serino.

Serino says the county has also partnered with Access: Supports for Living on an urgent care clinic for mental health in Poughkeepsie. And the county is spending more than $400,000 on a partnership with the Poughkeepsie nonprofit Family Services to ramp up mental health services for youth and adults in northern Dutchess County.

“This will ensure that more residents in this area have access to critical resources, no matter where they live," Serino notes.

In perhaps the largest announcement of the night, Serino says she wants to make childcare more affordable in the county. In addition to offering grants and training for home-based daycare providers, Serino says Dutchess is forming a committee to research whether it could pursue a public-private partnership to make childcare more available to county employees.

“This could help improve attendance rates, reduce stress, and make positions more attractive to potential employees who might otherwise face difficulty juggling family responsibilities," says Serino. "The committee will evaluate potential locations, the cost, and operational logistics to determine if this is a feasible solution to create more slots for our workforce.”