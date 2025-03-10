Demonstrators come together to protest Trump on Walkway Over the Hudson

Hundreds of protesters split into two groups and marched across both ends of the bridge to meet in the middle of the Hudson River. With a band, megaphone, and signs reading “fight fascism,” marchers danced to chants of “free Palestine” and “More money for housing, not for bombs.”

Many were there to support Palestinians in Gaza and call for a lasting ceasefire deal between Israel and Hamas. They criticized President Trump’s handling of the current, fragile ceasefire. Trump has told Hamas there will be “hell to pay” if all remaining hostages aren’t released, and he has vowed to drive Palestinians out of the region in order to turn Gaza into a “riviera” owned by the United States.

Katari Sisa is an organizer with the Hudson Valley chapter of Jewish Voice for Peace.

“We hear a lot about the ceasefire and how those arrangements are supposed to lead to some lasting peace, but a lot of the plans that have been put forward, they’ve been put forward by the U.S., or even by other Arab countries," says Sisa. "Not a lot of them actually center what works for the people there, what works for the Palestinians there, and how they’re supposed to govern themselves after this siege and occupation ends.”

Gaza was far from the only topic at hand. Sisa says Sunday’s event was one of the chapter’s most collaborative to date, with nearly 30 organizations protesting everything from Trump’s economic policy to his restrictions on the transgender community.

The crowd saw people (and pets) of all ages. Once they had their fill of chanting at the bridge’s center, they split up and made their way back to the starting points in Highland and Poughkeepsie.

Donna Goodman and Diana DeCosimo came out to demonstrate how their communities can come together.

“We need very big numbers to make sure that people know that just because Trump is powerful and rich and he’s president doesn’t mean that the people are with him," says Goodman. "The people are not with him, and we’re here to show that in our community. Both sides of the river!”

”Obviously, these people running our country right now aren’t nervous enough about what real people feel is going on," says DeCosimo. "And unless people get out — get on the bridge and everywhere else — they’re not going to give up their positions.”

Jesse King Protesters of all ages split into two groups and met in the middle of the Walkway Over the Hudson.

Jo Salas, meanwhile, says she’s showed up to support the region’s immigrants, as Trump works to ramp up deportations across the country. The city of Kingston has specifically warned residents of local operations by Immigration and Customs Enforcement in recent weeks.

Salas says the Ulster Immigrant Defense Network is working to inform people about their rights, should they be approached by ICE.

“The families that we know are really terrified," she notes. "And they’re just good, ordinary people trying to raise their kids, trying to be safe, doing good work. They don’t deserve this."

Sunday’s protest came a day after ICE arrested a student activist in New York City for his role in last spring's pro-Palestine protests at Columbia University. Sisa, with Jewish Voice for Peace, says it’s going to be important for advocacy groups to work together going forward. He says his chapter plans to lean into the partnerships it’s formed for this event.

Alana Roth, who brought her 5-year-old to the bridge, says she doesn’t need to pick one issue to get behind.

“They’re all near and dear to my heart, and they’re all connected," says Roth. "Whether it’s fighting to stop the genocide and for a free Palestine, or whether it’s fighting for the rights of poor people in this country, or whether it’s fighting against racism and against transphobia — they’re truly all connected.”