Democratic Saratoga Springs Supervisor Michele Madigan sets her sights on the mayor's seat

Voters in Saratoga Springs have some big decisions to make this year. Will they stick with the Republican mayor for another term? And if they do, is this even the form of government they want to keep?

Michele Madigan is hoping they’re ready for a change. One of Saratoga Springs’ two representatives on the Saratoga County Board of Supervisors, the Democrat has launched a challenge against Mayor John Safford. But she has experience in city government, too. She served as Finance Commissioner for a decade before running for county treasurer. Madigan’s entry into the race has already roiled local politics.

Madigan tells WAMC’s it’s the right time for this campaign…