WAMC Sports Report 3/5/25: In Lake Placid, athletes are sliding for Ukraine hoping better days ahead

The final race of the headfirst-sliding sport known as skeleton awaits Ukrainian athletes Vladyslav Heraskevych and Yaroslav Lavreniuk. After that, they’re going home. They don’t know what awaits when they get there. Heraskevych and Lavreniuk are the only athletes from Ukraine competing at the world bobsled and skeleton championships that start Thursday and run through next weekend in Lake Placid, New York. The house they’re sharing for a few more days is easy enough to find; it’s the one with a giant Ukrainian flag hanging off the porch.

Brock Nelson had a goal and an assist and the New York Islanders took down the NHL-leading Winnipeg Jets 3-2 on Tuesday night. Kyle Palmieri and Ryan Pulock also scored, and Ilya Sorokin finished with 27 saves for New York. Josh Morrissey and Nikolaj Ehlers scored for Winnipeg. Connor Hellebuyck made 26 saves, but the Jets dropped their third straight. Anthony Duclair returned to the Islanders lineup after being a healthy scratch Monday against the New York Rangers.

Rookies Will Smith and Macklin Celebrini both scored in San Jose’s four-goal third period as the Sharks pulled away for a 6-2 win over the Buffalo Sabres. Smith, William Eklund, Timothy Liljegreen and Tyler Toffoli all had a goal and an assist each as the Sharks won back-to-back games after snapping an 0-5-3 skid with a shootout win at Toronto on Monday night. Eklund made it a 3-1 game with 17:41 left in the third period with a wrist shot. JJ Peterka and Tage Thompson scored for the Sabres. Alexandar Georgiev made 20 saves for the Sharks. Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen had 22 saves for the Sabres.

Ryan O’Reilly scored twice and had an assist, Steven Stamkos had a goal and two assists and the Nashville Predators picked up a rare road win with a 6-3 victory over the Boston Bruins on Tuesday night. Tommy Novak and Jonathan Marchessault also scored for Nashville. Mark Jankowski added an empty-net goal late in the third period for the Predators. Nashville goalie Juuse Saros finished with 18 saves. Charlie Coyle, Jordan Oesterle and Morgan Geekie scored for Boston. David Pastrnak, whose 17-game point streak ended Sunday in a 1-0 shutout at Minnesota, had two assists. Jeremy Swayman had 24 saves for Boston.

Thomas Harley scored from near the blue line with 4.8 seconds remaining, lifting Dallas to a 4-3 victory over the New Jersey Devils after the Stars squandered a two-goal lead in the third period. Roope Hintz had a goal and two assists as the Stars won for the 11th time in 14 games. Timo Meier, Nico Hischier and Brett Pesce each scored with a man advantage for the Devils. Meier and Hischier scored on power plays, and Pesce got the tying tally with 4:08 remaining at 6-on-5 during a delayed penalty.

Connor Zary scored twice and Nazem Kadri had a goal in a 1:52 stretch midway through the first period for a three-goal lead and the Calgary Flames beat the Philadelphia Flyers 6-3 on Tuesday night. The Flames also defeated the Flyers 6-3 on Oct. 12 in their only other meeting this season. Yegor Sharangovich, MacKenzie Weegar and Matt Coronato also scored for Calgary. Dustin Wolf made 26 stops. Noah Cates, Andrei Kuzmenko and Matvei Michkov scored for the Flyers. The Flyers pulled Samuel Ersson after he gave up three goals on five shots in 9:32 and replaced him with Ivan Fedotov, who finished with 25 saves.

Jordan Martinook had a goal and an assist, and the Carolina Hurricanes beat the Detroit Red Wings 2-1. Jordan Staal also scored for Carolina in its third win in four games. Frederik Andersen stopped 24 shots. Detroit has dropped three in a row and five of seven overall. It was the first game for the Red Wings since a 5-3 loss to Columbus on Saturday at Ohio Stadium. Elmer Soderblom scored for Detroit midway through the third period. But that was it for the Red Wings against Andersen and the Hurricanes. Alex Lyon made 28 saves in the loss.

Victor Hedman scored twice and had three points to lead Tampa Bay to a 6-2 victory over the Columbus Blue Jackets. Zach Werenski scored both goals for Columbus, which had won four in a row. Elvis Merzlikins finished with 34 saves. Nikita Kucherov had a goal and two assists while Jake Guentzel scored twice for Tampa Bay. Brayden Point and Darren Raddysh each had two assists. Mitchell Chaffee also scored for Tampa Bay. Jonas Johansson made 31 saves for the win.

Casey Mittelstadt scored the go-ahead goal on a power play with 4:09 remaining, and the Colorado Avalanche beat the Pittsburgh Penguins 4-1. Artturi Lehkonen scored twice, including into an empty net, and Jack Drury added another empty-netter as the Avalanche moved to 3-0 on their season-long, six-game homestand. Scott Wedgewood was stellar in goal, stopping 32 shots. Defenseman Ryan Lindgren made his Colorado debut after being acquired from the New York Rangers last weekend. Rickard Rakell scored for the Penguins.

Mason McTavish had a pair of goals and Jackson LaCombe and Cutter Gauthier each had three assists as the Anaheim Ducks scored four goals in the final eight minutes of the first period en route to a 6-2 victory over the Edmonton Oilers on Tuesday night. Leo Carlsson, Sam Colangelo, Ryan Strome and Alex Killorn also scored for the Ducks. Netminder Lukas Dostal made 32 saves. Leon Draisaitl and Connor McDavid each had a goal and an assist for the Oilers. Calvin Pickard recorded just seven saves on 11 first-period shots in the loss for the Oilers, before being replaced at the start of the second by Stuart Skinner, who made 14 saves.

Mats Zuccarello’s goal 8:22 into the second period proved to be the difference in the Minnesota Wild’s 4-3 win over the Seattle Kraken. Zuccarello, Frederick Gaudreau and Jared Spurgeon all had a goal and an assist for the Wild, and Filip Gustavsson made 33 saves. Vinnie Hinostroza scored Minnesota’s first goal of the game. Zuccarello scored on a snap shot, putting the Wild up 4-1. Brandon Montour and Shane Wright scored late in the second period to pull the Kraken within 4-3. Adam Larsson also scored for Seattle and Joey Daccord had 16 saves.

Stephen Curry had 28 points and nine assists while running his personal record to 12-1 at Madison Square Garden, and the Golden State Warriors beat the New York Knicks 114-102. Jimmy Butler and Brandin Podziemski added 19 points apiece for the Warriors, who improved to 3-1 on their five-game trip. It feels like home for them on the Knicks’ floor, where they have won 12 of the last 14 times. Draymond Green finished with eight points, nine rebounds and eight assists on his 35th birthday. OG Anunoby scored 29 points and Jalen Brunson had 25 for the Knicks, who had their three-game winning streak snapped.

Devin Vassell had a career-high 37 points along with 10 rebounds, and the San Antonio Spurs rolled to a 127-113 victory over the Brooklyn Nets. Brooklyn lost its fifth straight, dropping 2 1/2 games out of 10th place in the Eastern Conference. Stephon Castle scored 17 points, and De’Aaron Fox and Keldon Johnson added 15 each for San Antonio. Bismack Biyombo, who signed a contract for the rest of the season hours earlier, had 13 points and 14 rebounds.

Anthony Edwards scored 18 points, Naz Reid added 23 and the Minnesota Timberwolves pulled away in the fourth quarter to beat the short-handed Philadelphia 76ers 126-112 Nickeil Alexander-Walker added 20 points off the bench. The Timberwolves used a 25-9 run at the start of the fourth to take control. Quentin Grimes led the 76ers with 30 points, and Kelly Oubre Jr. added 24 for Philadelphia, which has lost 13 of 15 and was playing the second game of a back-to-back after losing 119-102 at home to Portland a night earlier.

Tyrese Haliburton scored 28 points and matched a season high with 15 assists, and the Indiana Pacers recovered after blowing a 17-point third-quarter lead to beat the Houston Rockets 115-102. Pascal Siakam scored 18 points and Myles Turner added 16 for the Pacers, who have won six of eight. Alperen Sengun scored 25 points and Tari Eason had 16 points and 14 rebounds for the Rockets, who dropped their third in a row. Indiana led 90-73 with three minutes left in the third quarter but immediately allowed a 15-0 run by Houston. Shortly thereafter, the Pacers put the Rockets away with an 18-3 burst.

Ja’Kobe Walter swished a contested 3-pointer with 0.5 seconds remaining and the Toronto Raptors edged the Orlando Magic 114-113 after blowing a 12-point lead in the fourth quarter. Paolo Banchero rallied the Magic, scoring 22 of his 41 points in the final period on 8-for-8 shooting. He made two free throws with 5 seconds left to give Orlando a 113-111 lead. Banchero, who finished with eight rebounds, eight assists and four steals, also scored 41 in a loss to Golden State last Thursday. The Magic have dropped four straight and five of six — all at home. Walter, a rookie from Baylor, had 17 points for the Raptors, who improved to 7-23 on the road. They won 104-102 at Orlando on Sunday night.

Donovan Mitchell scored 28 points, Jarrett Allen added 25 points and 17 rebounds, and the NBA-best Cleveland Cavaliers won their 11th straight game, 139-117 over the Chicago Bulls. Darius Garland added 19 points on 7-of-22 shooting for the Cavs, who rested forward Evan Mobley and fell behind by 15 points in the first half but still found a way to extend their third double-digit winning streak of the season. Coby White led the Bulls with 25 points. Talen Horton-Tucker scored a season-high 22 and Zach Collins had 20.

Kevin Durant scored 34 points, Devin Booker added 17 and the Phoenix Suns rallied from a 23-point deficit late in the third quarter to beat the Los Angeles Clippers 119-117. The Suns trailed by 19 entering the fourth but came all the way back thanks to big buckets from Durant and backup guard Collin Gillespie. Phoenix had a 43-22 advantage in the fourth, reviving its playoff hopes. The Clippers lost despite Ivica Zubac’s 35 points, which was a career high. He added 10 rebounds and shot 15 of 19 from the field. Kawhi Leonard and James Harden both scored 21.

The Los Angeles Lakers extended their longest winning streak in four years to seven games with a 136-115 victory over the New Orleans Pelicans. LeBron James finished with 34 points after becoming the first player to score 50,000 combined points in the regular season and playoffs. Luka Doncic had 30 points, 15 assists and eight rebounds for the Lakers, who have won 17 of 20 to move into second place in the Western Conference at 39-21. Zion Williamson scored 37 points for the 14th-place Pelicans, who went 2-2 on an encouraging road trip.

LeBron James has become the first player in NBA history to score 50,000 combined points in the regular season and postseason. He needed just one point during the Los Angeles Lakers’ game against the New Orleans Pelicans. The 40-year-old James is already the top scorer in NBA history in both the regular season and the playoffs during a career in which he has rewritten all previous definitions of basketball longevity. He is on the verge of 50,000 combined points deep into his 22nd season. That's tied with Vince Carter for the most seasons in the league by any NBA player.

Dallas Mavericks star Kyrie Irving has a torn ACL in his left knee and will miss the rest of the season. The team confirmed the diagnosis on Tuesday. Irving was injured in the first quarter of Dallas’ 122-98 loss to the Sacramento Kings on Monday night. It’s the biggest setback so far this season among a slew of injuries for the Mavericks. They lost 10-time All-Star Anthony Davis to a groin injury in his Dallas debut following the trade that sent superstar Luka Doncic to the Los Angeles Lakers.

Saquon Barkley will become the highest-paid running back in NFL history after his record-setting season helped the Philadelphia Eagles win the Super Bowl. The Eagles are giving Barkley a two-year contract extension worth $41.2 million with $36 million guaranteed, a person with knowledge of the deal told The Associated Press on Tuesday. The person, speaking on condition of anonymity because the extension hasn’t been announced, said Barkley’s new deal includes $15 million in incentives. Barkley ran for 2,504 yards in the regular season and playoffs, breaking Terrell Davis’ record for most yards rushing in one season.

Davante Adams’ reunion with Aaron Rodgers lasted just 11 games with the New York Jets. The team released the veteran wide receiver Tuesday, ahead of the start of the NFL’s new league year next week. The move, which was expected, will save the Jets $29.9 million in salary cap space. It follows the team’s announcement on Feb. 13 that they’re also moving on this offseason from Rodgers, Adams’ longtime teammate and friend.

Defensive tackle Osa Odighizuwa's agent says the Dallas Cowboys and his client have agreed on an $80 million, four-year contract with $58 million guaranteed. The agreement came a few hours before the deadline for clubs to apply the franchise tag on one player. Odighizuwa was a consideration for the $25 million tag for defensive tackles. Agent Sam Leaf Ireifej confirmed the deal. It includes a $20 million signing bonus. Odighizuwa was a 2021 third-round pick who blossomed into one of Dallas’ best defensive linemen. He tied star pass rusher Micah Parsons for the club lead with 23 quarterback hits last season.

Roki Sasaki has pitched three scoreless innings for the Los Angeles Dodgers in his spring training debut against the Cincinnati Reds. Sasaki allowed two hits, struck out five and walked one. The right-hander threw 46 pitches, 26 for strikes. Yoshinobu Yamamoto started for the World Series champions and worked four innings of two-run ball before Sasaki came in. The Reds put two runners on with one out in the fifth, but Sasaki escaped the jam by striking out TJ Friedl and Matt McLain — both looking.

Real Madrid has maintained its dominance of the Madrid derby on Europe’s biggest stage. The record 15-time European champion defeated Atletico 2-1 in the first leg of their Champions League last 16 tie. Also Tuesday, Arsenal made a massive step toward a quarterfinal spot with a 7-1 win at PSV Eindhoven. On a good night for Premier League teams, Aston Villa won 3-1 at Club Brugge, and Borussia Dortmund drew 1-1 with Lille. Atletico has been beaten by the record 15-time European champion in both Champions League final meetings and has won only three of 11 meetings with their city rivals in UEFA competitions.

Vermont 79 UAlbany 71

SMU 77 Syracuse 75

Zhuric Phelps scored 19 points off the bench and No. 22 Texas A&M never trailed in an 83-72 win over top-ranked Auburn on Tuesday night. It’s Texas A&M’s first-ever win over a team ranked No. 1 in the AP Top 25 poll and ends a six-game winning streak for the Tigers, who clinched the Southeastern Conference title with a win over Kentucky on Saturday. Texas A&M (21-9, 10-7 SEC) denied Auburn (27-3, 15-2) an undefeated conference road record after the Tigers entered the game 9-0 in SEC road games this season.

Attorneys seeking approval of the $2.8 billion legal settlement for college sports pointed to nearly 102,000 athletes who signed up to receive damages from the action, while batting down objections to what they described as the “intergalactic paradigm shift” the settlement will create across the NCAA. In a motion filed in federal court in California, plaintiff attorneys also noted that only 343 of nearly 390,000 people covered by the class-action lawsuit had opted out, while only 73 had submitted objections to the court. Judge Claudia Wilken is set to rule April 7 on whether to finalize terms of the settlement of the lawsuit filed against the NCAA and five conferences.

The University at Albany has tapped an interim football coach. Associate head coach Jared Ambrose will take over from Greg Gattuso, who departed after 11 years for an assistant coaching position at Penn State, his alma mater. The Great Danes are looking to return to their 2023 form, when they reached the national semifinals. Ambrose is a former offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach for the SUNY program.

