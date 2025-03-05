© 2025
Sarcone tapped as new U.S. Attorney for Northern District of N.Y.

Published March 5, 2025 at 8:00 AM EST
John Sarcone III
U.S. Justice Department
/

U.S. Justice Department
John Sarcone III has been tapped as the new U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of New York.

A former candidate for Westchester County district attorney and Trump campaign attorney has been named the new U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of New York. John Sarcone will begin in the role on March 17.

Attorney General Pam Bondi announced the appointment Tuesday. Sarcone, who is 49, will be based in Albany. The U.S. Attorney’s office says Sarcone grew up in Croton-on-Hudson.

He previously served as Northeast and Caribbean Regional Administrator for the U.S. General Services Administration during the first Trump term. With the change in federal administrations, Carla Freedman stepped down from the post last month after serving since October 2021.
