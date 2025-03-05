Peerless Pool in Saratoga Spa State Park set for $3.6 million renovation

A Saratoga Spa State Park summer destination is getting a facelift — with reduced services on the horizon.

Peerless Pool complex was constructed in 1962 and received its last major renovation nearly three decades ago.

According to the New York State Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation, the pool hosts an average of 75,000 visitors from June to September every year.

Now, a $3.6 million upgrade is under way, closing the kiddie-pool section of the complex through 2026. Capital Region Director of State Parks Alane Chinian says it’s long overdue.

“This renovation project will cover renovations to the kiddie pool, which we’re now calling a children’s play area because it’s much more expansive and comfortable for families and kids to gather. There’ll be new greenspaces and gardens and shade structures and a cool water feature that replicates or evokes the park’s mineral water heritage, so it has a spouter,” said Chinian.

The project will also create a stream that connects the new mineral water feature to a zero-depth, ADA-accessible wading pool.

In addition, popular slides will receive some attention while the renovation reduces the amount of concrete throughout the complex.

Chinian adds that the upgrades were initially centered around the pool’s aging and out-of-sight infrastructure.

“Pools are a complex technology program. We have a lot of pumps and infrastructure and safety features for filtration that all needed to be upgraded for those two pools. So, once we were starting to look at the infrastructure, we were thinking about really how do we make this project responsive especially to the governor. Governor Kathy Hochul is so dedicated to getting kids outside and offline and playing,” said Chinian.

Governor Kathy Hochul has dedicated funding to get children active including $100 million for the construction and renovation of community centers as well as assigning more than $150 million to the Statewide Investment in More Swimming initiative.

Democratic state Assemblywoman Carrie Woerner represents the 113th Distrcit, which encompasses portions of Saratoga, Warren, and Washington counties.

Woerner, a regular patron of the pools, believes it’ll be money well spent.

“These are great resources and one of the things that I love about the Peerless Pool is all the kids—they’re splashing around, they’re having a great time, the children’s pool, the slide, it’s just a fabulous place for families to spend a couple of hours or a whole day. Kids love it, it’s a low-cost option on a hot summer day, there’s nothing better than a pool,” said Woerner.

Republican Saratoga Springs Mayor John Safford says the investment in the local attraction will be great for summer visitors and residents.

“If you’ve ever had kids—and you have Camp Saradac, you have camps from all over the place that when you go there it’s just so used. While they’re renovating, I don’t know what they’re going to do. But I had grandkids, when I was taking care of them and we were there like three to four times a week when they were here and the weather was good. Peerless Pool was great,” said Safford.

Chinian says they expect the renovation to be completed by 2026.

“We have to close both pools for one season, and it was either this season or next season—it takes a long time. We’re digging up the whole pool complex. That project is starting soon and will necessitate that the children’s play area, those two pools, will be closed for the 2025 season. However, the Peerless Pool will remain open,” said Chinian.

Chinian says educational and lap-swimming programs are expected to be held this summer at Peerless Pool, and nearby Victoria Pool will not be impacted.