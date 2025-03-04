“We have seen cruelty and corruption and not a single goddamn thing to lower costs:” Mass. Dems blast Trump ahead of joint address

The all-Democratic delegation focused much of its criticism of the Republican on his effort to gut the federal government in a series of sweeping cuts Trump describes as an effort to increase efficiency.

“What Donald Trump is doing is launching an attack on the funding for Medicaid, healthcare- We call it MassHealth in Massachusetts," said U.S. Senator Ed Markey. “The Affordable Care Act- 700,000 people in Massachusetts are on the Affordable Care Act. Title I is the poor children, the kids who need a little extra help. That funding is under assault, the funding for disabled children, disabled citizens. We have 330,000 people in Massachusetts who receive funding because of Medicaid, and we have hundreds of thousands of others who receive help through the educational programs.”

The world’s richest man Elon Musk, Trump’s top adviser, has taken charge of the cuts as the head of the newly formed Department of Government Efficiency.

“Over the last six weeks, Donald Trump has created a sandstorm of chaos to try to distract us from his real agenda- Tax cuts for billionaires, paid for by cuts to health care and social security. These are programs that mommas and daddies and babies and seniors rely on every single day," said U.S. Senator Elizabeth Warren. “Trump and his unelected co-president, Elon Musk, are dismantling our government piece by piece so that it works better for those same billionaires and worse for everyone else. The whole Republican plan fits on a bumper sticker- Billionaires win, families lose. Trump promised, you may remember, to lower costs on day one. Instead, he and Co-President Musk have tried to fire the financial cops that keep Americans from getting cheated. They have slashed funding that supports research for cures for cancer and Alzheimer's, and they have fired thousands of hard-working public servants, including the people who keep us safe when we fly on airplanes, the people who make sure that nuclear materials are safely stored, and people who inspect our food.”

Congressman Jim McGovern of the 2nd Massachusetts district is the ranking member of the House Rules Committee.

“The last six weeks have been a disaster for the American people," he said. "With Donald Trump and Republicans in charge, we have seen chaos, we have seen cruelty and corruption, and not a single goddamn thing to lower costs. In fact, Trump is making things worse. Groceries keep going up, eggs are through the roof, and the tariffs he just put in place will make prices skyrocket. These guys aren't lowering prices, they're raising them, and at the same time, they're gutting programs that people rely on, just so they can hand out tax breaks to their billionaire friends. They don't care about us- Their life is so different from all of us. When's the last time Elon Musk ever walked into a grocery store or had to worry about paying a health care bill?”