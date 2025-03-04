Mid-State Correctional Facility staff members placed on leave as police probe inmate's death

New York Governor Kathy Hochul says 15 staff members at Mid-State Correctional Facility outside Utica have been placed on leave after the death of inmate Messiah Nantwi.

Nantwi died on Saturday. Police have not disclosed the manner of his death, but Hochul said “early reports point to extremely disturbing conduct” leading up to his death.

The Democrat said Tuesday the 22-year-old’s death “is a reminder of the need for real systemic change within our correctional system.”

Hochul began implementing several new prison reform policies after the beating death of Robert Brooks in December at nearby Marcy Correctional Facility. The Department of Corrections and Community Supervision, at Hochul’s direction, began mandating the use of body-worn cameras, expanded whistleblower hotlines, and brought in outside experts to review the departments culture, patterns and practices.

Several fired staff members have been charged with murder, manslaughter and other charges after Brooks' death.

The incidents are getting intense scrutiny amid an unsanctioned strike by corrections officers.