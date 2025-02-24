Vice President to visit Vermont

Vice President J.D. Vance is scheduled to visit Vermont this weekend.

The Republican will visit the state for a ski vacation at Sugarbush. The Valley Reporter broke the news, saying Vance and his family will stay at the Pitcher Inn in Warren but there were no details yet on how security protocols would affect other skiers.

Vermont Governor Phil Scott’s press secretary Amanda Wheeler confirmed the visit to VTDigger Monday afternoon, adding the Republican has no plans at this time to meet with the vice-president.

