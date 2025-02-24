Office of New York State Attorney General declines to pursue criminal charges against Troy police after fatal 2023 encounter

The Office of New York State Attorney General Tish James will not pursue criminal charges against members of the Troy Police Department following the death of a city man in 2023.

Woody Smith was apprehended by police who responded to a report of trespassing on October 13th.

The Attorney General’s Office of Special Investigation reviewed police body camera footage that shows Smith’s brief struggle with police before he was handcuffed and became unresponsive. Emergency aid was administered at the scene.

A medical examiner found no evidence of asphyxia and determined Smith died of a combination of acute drug intoxication, pre-existing health conditions, and exertion during his struggle with police.

In a statement, James’ office said, “While the struggle between the officers and Mr. Smith may have contributed to his death, given the evidence, OSI concludes that there is insufficient proof that the officers caused Mr. Smith’s death.”

Troy Mayor Carmella Mantello and city Police Chief Dan DeWolf issued a joint statement Monday, calling the incident a “tragic event.” The statement reads in part, “The Troy Police Department remains committed to transparency and accountability in its operations, as demonstrated by the release of body-worn camera footage related to this incident.”

