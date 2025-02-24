New York Assemblymember Matt Simpson among Republicans calling for repeal of HALT Act as prison strikes continue

Lawmakers from both parties are calling for an overhaul of New York’s prison system as corrections officers continue to walk off the job at facilities across the state.

A coalition of Democrats representing districts with state prisons is joining upstate Republicans in supporting demonstrators’ calls for increased pay and safer working conditions.

But a joint statement issued Sunday by Senators James Skoufis, Pete Harckham, Michelle Hinchey and Rachel May calling for “substantial reforms” does not mention a repeal of the HALT Act.

The legislation that limits the use of solitary confinement was approved by the legislature and signed into law by then-Governor Andrew Cuomo in 2021.

Republicans in the legislature are calling for a full repeal of the legislation.

Ahead of a press conference Monday afternoon with Assembly Republicans, WAMC’s Lucas Willard spoke with Matt Simpson, who represents New York’s 114th Assembly District.

Simpson says the HALT Act has created dangerous environments that fail to deter violence by inmates against corrections officers:

These guys are dangerous, and we see that by the staggering increase in violence that's happening since the HALT Act took effect. And now we're in a situation where staffing is way down. There's significant lack of personnel to even bring incarcerated individuals to programming. All of that has come to a halt with the lack of staff to be able to provide those options underneath HALT legislation. So, it's a combination of a number of factors. They've done a they've had at DOCCS, New York DOCCS has had a really aggressive recruitment campaign where they've improved the situation, the hiring details, hiring terms for new COs and people don't want that job. People don't want to go to a job where they're scared to go to work. They don't know when they're going to be home, and they don't know if they're going to come home scarred, or even worse.

So, Assemblyman, I want to talk about the HALT Act in particular, about what the Republicans want to do with repealing this legislation. But Democrats have made criminal justice reform, sentencing reforms, you name, it, a priority over the last few years, the HALT Act included. So how would you work to bring a number of Democrats over to repeal the HALT legislation, and if it were repealed, what would you like to see it replaced with as a compromise, perhaps?

Well, I think that's where you know, the leadership at DOCCS as well as representatives from NYSCOPBA need to work with, you know, the right language, the right kind of legislation that protects both COs, civilians that are working within the facilities, as well as the incarcerated individuals. The HALT legislation is one-sided. It has gone way too far. It's out of hand. I mean, we've seen the results of that. And you know, the HALT Act needs a full repeal, and then I think the parties need to come together and work on real reform that protects both populations, the incarcerated as well as our state workers there and civilians that are working there.

What do you think of the governor's move to deploy the National Guard into New York state prisons, and then also moving state police, which have increased their security in the perimeters of these facilities, as these demonstrations have gone on?

Well, I think it's sad that the governor chose to do that rather than sit at the table. And I know that there's a meeting happening today, but you know the governor seems to be doubling down on not reforming HALT and not addressing the issues that are causing the fear and the concern of our COs and families that are involved with New York state Corrections. And, you know, I think the National Guard, while they're highly trained, from what I'm hearing, they've essentially had a no-contact policy with incarcerated individuals. And we're also seeing violence increasing in those facilities, even since the National Guard has been deployed. So, I don't think this is the right choice of action. I think that the governor really needs to come to the table. And we need, we need real reform.

Now, NYSCOPBA, the union that represents corrections officers has called these demonstrations wildcat strikes, essentially, that they're unsanctioned, and the governor has called them unlawful. Is there any change in the union, or in your conversation with more people supporting these strikes? I know that the union did not sanction them, but it seems like lawmakers and others are now rallying around these striking workers.

Well, you know, take a look at our state workforce. You know, this is the only division within our state that is experiencing really horrific acts of violence on New York state workers. If this were happening in any other agency in the state, we would have already had a resolution to this issue. If this was happening in our schools, our mental health institutions, and you name it, any other state facility, then it would have ended before now. I met with COs that are standing on the sides of the roadways and protesting and walking out of work, and their chief concern is their fear for their life, their safety and their responsibility to their families. And that's just a travesty that New York State is, the governor and Democrats that are unwilling to move on the HALT legislation, which, from day one, we predicted that this was ultimately going to be the ramifications of passing HALT. It's just a travesty that we have not come to a resolution at this point. I mean, you know, the sense that I have is these people have had enough. They are not willing to risk their life, their safety and their family's security for a job that the state government doesn't have their back.

Do you have faith in the commissioner of DOCCS?

I think that he's, you know, he works for the governor. He answers to the executive. You know, he's following orders. I think that the governor is ultimately responsible for rectifying this issue.