Interim Saratoga Springs Public Works Commissioner drops potential appeal to remain in seat

The months-long battle to decide the next Public Works Commissioner in Saratoga Springs has come to a close — with the interim officeholder dropping his potential appeal of last month’s special election.

In August, previous Commissioner Jason Golub left his post for a governor-appointed role at the state Department of Corrections and Community Supervision.

Since then, questions over who would fill the remainder of the term on the five-person city council through 2025 have loomed.

Republican Chuck Marshall, who was the only candidate on the ballot, received 1,760 votes in January 28th’s election. Kuczynski received 1,663 uncontested ballots. But a Saratoga County state Supreme Court Judge ruled that a majority of the 106 contested ballots should be thrown out despite arguments from Kuczynski’s attorney that they showed intent to vote for the Democratic write-in.

Kuczynski, who served as interim commissioner since October, said Monday that “the expensive cost to mount an appeal precludes” him from moving forward with a legal challenge.