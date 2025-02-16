© 2025
Midday Magazine

Region's beloved Mountain Jam returning to the Catskills this summer

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Samantha Simmons
Published February 16, 2025 at 10:40 AM EST
Previous Mountain Jam. The three-day festival is heading to Belleayre Mountain in June.
Mountain Jam
Previous Mountain Jam. The three-day festival is heading to Belleayre Mountain in June.

One of the region’s most popular music festivals is returning to its Catskills roots. Formerly hosted at Hunter Mountain and Bethel Woods Center for the Arts , Mountain Jam is heading to Belleayre Mountain in June. This year’s headliners include jam band Goose, Mt. Joy, and Grammy-nominated Khruangbin. After a six-year hiatus, the three-day rock festival produced by Radio Woodstock will once again bring dozens of artists to one stage. WAMC's Samantha Simmons spoke with festival founder Gary Chetkof about Mountain Jam’s newest chapter. The three-day festival in Highmount, New York starts June 20th.
Tags
News mountain jam
Samantha Simmons
Samantha joined the WAMC staff in 2023 after graduating from the University at Albany. She covers the City of Troy and Rensselaer County at large. Outside of reporting, she host's WAMC's Weekend Edition and Midday Magazine.

She can be reached by phone at (518)-465-5233 Ext. 211 or by email at ssimmons@wamc.org.
See stories by Samantha Simmons