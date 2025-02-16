Region's beloved Mountain Jam returning to the Catskills this summer

One of the region’s most popular music festivals is returning to its Catskills roots. Formerly hosted at Hunter Mountain and Bethel Woods Center for the Arts , Mountain Jam is heading to Belleayre Mountain in June. This year’s headliners include jam band Goose, Mt. Joy, and Grammy-nominated Khruangbin. After a six-year hiatus, the three-day rock festival produced by Radio Woodstock will once again bring dozens of artists to one stage. WAMC's Samantha Simmons spoke with festival founder Gary Chetkof about Mountain Jam’s newest chapter. The three-day festival in Highmount, New York starts June 20th.