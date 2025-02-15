RPI President Martin Schidmt says campus research is thriving despite potential cuts in federal funding

Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute was one the first universities in the world to host a supercomputer. The private college in Troy, which celebrated its bicentennial last year, is also using artificial intelligence to conduct research and is working to make waves in the engineering and health science fields. WAMC's Samantha Simmons spoke with college president Martin Schmidt on Friday about programs and amenities recently made available to students and staff to support academic efforts — like the Mercer XLab.