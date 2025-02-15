© 2025
North Adams to seek federal grant for more tech offerings at police community center

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Josh Landes
Published February 15, 2025 at 11:43 AM EST
Downtown North Adams, Massachusetts.
Josh Landes
/
WAMC
Downtown North Adams, Massachusetts.

The city of North Adams, Massachusetts is pursuing a grant to expand its technology offerings at the police department’s community room.

The city council voted to apply for almost $12,000 in federal funds through the Edward Byrne Memorial Justice Assistance Grant program at its meeting Tuesday.

“If awarded this funding, it will be used to purchase equipment, technology for the police department's training community room," said Council President Bryan Sapienza. "This room is used to host internal police trainings as well as other community trainings such as, but not limited to, the Citizens Police Academy, Regional Emergency Planning Committee, the weekly Northern Berkshire Hub table meetings, and training for the fire department as well as the department of public works.”

The funding does not require matching dollars from North Adams. If the city’s application is accepted, the vote gives Mayor Jennifer Macksey permission to receive the grant.
